Whipshots® Launches Festive New Holiday Campaign with Patti’s Good Life

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) today announced that Whipshots®, the innovative vodka-infused whipped cream, and Patti’s Good Life, Patti Labelle’s food and lifestyle brand, are releasing a multi-video social campaign just in time for the holiday season. Beginning November 9th, music industry icons and Grammy-winning® artists Cardi B and LaBelle will join forces to introduce a new tradition for every table combining their legendary desserts and boozy whipped cream for a festive treat that’s guaranteed to boost holiday spirits.

“Whipshots and Patti's Good Life embody the spirit of celebration, and we are thrilled to witness the harmony that Cardi B and Patti LaBelle are creating at their own holiday tables,” says David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands. “Bringing these two icons, and their amazing products, together just makes sense, especially during the holiday season. Two Grammy Award winners, one new holiday tradition.”

The campaign launches with a teaser video followed by seven individual sitcom-style episodes showcasing Cardi and Patti's creative dessert combinations and festive family traditions released throughout the holiday season. From limited-edition Peppermint and Pumpkin to Vanilla and Caramel, Cardi B and Patti will take viewers into the kitchen as they combine the various flavors of Whipshots with Patti’s Good Life pies and sweets to create the perfect after-dinner pairing. Whipshots and Patti’s Good Life products are both available to purchase at Walmart.

“Everyone's favorite auntie and favorite niece have teamed up for some holiday cheer, and we know that people are going to love the two of the them together,” says Patti's Good Life co-founder and owner, Zuri Edwards.

Whipshots burst onto the market in December 2021 and has since surpassed four million cans sold in under two years of retail availability, exceeding all internal projections. In addition to its two limited-edition flavors, Pumpkin and Peppermint, the Whipshots lineup includes Vanilla, Mocha and Caramel, has 10% Alc./Vol, and does not require refrigeration. Whipshots is available in select national retail locations, as well as online nationwide on whipshots.com.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About Whipshots®

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots® is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots® is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots® @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) invents and acquires consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.