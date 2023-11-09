Apps Associates Achieves Expertise Status as an Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apps Associates, a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, and a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise (CSP) status. This achievement recognizes Apps Associates’ capabilities for substantiating technical and process proficiency for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), along with a dedication to customer delivery and outcomes.

“Successfully achieving the Oracle CSP requirements to provide managed services for OCI further demonstrates our ability to support clients at every step of their digital transformation journey, helping to meet and exceed their business goals,” said Michael Foret, VP of Infrastructure Managed Services, Apps Associates.

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle Partner Network (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners that can deliver quality results and minimize risk for their specific needs as they adopt OCI.

To achieve Oracle CSP Expertise status, Apps Associates met a series of service expertise qualifiers that demonstrate its experience and success in implementing, deploying, and/or managing a specific OCI product and services area within a defined geographic region. Requirements may include having certified individuals across diverse roles and demonstrating successful go-lives and ongoing managed services.

An Oracle partner since 2002 and a recognized industry leader in Oracle migration and management to public cloud platforms (IaaS and SaaS), Apps Associates holds 600+ Oracle certifications across 24 service Expertise areas and serves as an active member of the Oracle Cloud Partner Advisory Board. The company’s support for Oracle technologies also includes on-premise application optimizations, cloud services for business applications (ERP, EPM, HCM, SCM, CX), analytics, integration, application infrastructure, and cloud managed services (now known as AppsAssurance).

This announcement comes after Apps Associates’ recent acquisition of Emtec’s Oracle Consulting Services business earlier this year, as well as AEI Worldwide in 2022, Strafford Technologies in 2020, and SmartDog in 2019 — demonstrating its long-term commitment and continued investments in expertise for all offerings developed and delivered by Oracle.

To learn more about how Apps Associates can help you align your business with the right technology, visit appsassociates.com or follow Apps Associates on LinkedIn and Twitter (now known as X).

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, counseling and executing across every stage of the enterprise transformation journey — not just the destination. For more than two decades, Apps Associates has closely collaborated with decision makers across nearly every industry, offering end-to-end integration, modernization, and cloud migration services. By helping to break down the silos within today’s most complex business challenges, Apps Associates is unlocking solutions and efficiencies that scale into future opportunities.

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle Partner Network (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more, visit: www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.