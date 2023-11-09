GameDriver Partners with KiwiQA to Enhance Video Game Testing

MARTINEZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GameDriver® Inc., the leading automated testing solution for gaming and XR experiences, and KiwiQA, a leading provider of software testing and quality assurance services, have announced a strategic partnership that aims to accelerate growth and innovation within the gaming industry, by combining GameDriver’s state-of-the-art Test Automation Solutions with KiwiQA’s software testing and quality assurance expertise.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward for both companies, combining their unique strengths and extensive experience to address the pressing challenges in game development and quality assurance such as the need for faster time to delivery, greater test coverage for increasingly complex projects, and greater consistency. As a result of the partnership, gaming companies can now look to automate their QA processes.

GameDriver’s platform helps developers to find and fix issues in their work quickly and efficiently. Automating the repetitive task of testing games/XR experiences/software solutions over and over to find bugs allows developers to save time that would otherwise be spent doing these tasks manually, and therefore helps to get their digital experiences to market faster.

KiwiQA provides a range of software testing services aimed at rooting out bugs and smoothing out potential performance issues. The company’s testing services act as the litmus test for software robustness, ensuring each line of code meets the desired standards of functionality, performance, and user-interface expectations.

By leveraging the GameDriver platform, which is widely recognized as the best test automation solution for game engines, and combining it with KiwiQA’s software testing services, the partnership aims to:

Elevate Game Quality: By implementing robust testing processes and automation, developers can ensure that every aspect of their gaming or digital experiences, from graphics to gameplay mechanics, meets the highest standards.

Accelerate Time-to-Market: Through efficient automation, the partnership will streamline the development process, enabling game developers to bring their creations to market faster.

Enhancing End-user Satisfaction: By empowering developers to spend more time focusing on quality and performance and less time manually fixing bugs, gamers and end-users benefit from a higher standard of finished product.

“We see this partnership with KiwiQA as the leading wave in transforming the game and XR QA industry,” said Robert Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO at GameDriver. “Their decades of experience delivering software perfectly complements our vision to help studios and service providers deliver software faster, more repeatedly and to predictably meet their business objectives – no matter if those are for entertainment or in emerging technology productivity applications.”

"We are thrilled to join forces with GameDriver," said Niranjan Limbachiya, Founder and CEO of KiwiQA. "This partnership represents a fusion of talent, innovation, and a shared passion for the gaming industry. Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in game development and quality assurance."

About GameDriver, Inc.

GameDriver simplifies the bug-finding process for video games and extended reality (XR) experiences by automating the tedious task of testing. The GameDriver platform can cleverly navigate through a game or experience, identify problems, and help fix them, all without a human having to repeatedly and manually test for bugs. GameDriver supports Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot, and helps developers on these platforms improve time to market and overall product quality. Find out more at https://gamedriver.io/.

About KiwiQA

KiwiQA is a leading provider of software testing and quality assurance services that ensure software products across various industries meet the highest quality standards. Learn more at https://www.kiwiqa.com/.