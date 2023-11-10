E.design Selects Guidewire Cloud

TOKYO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Tokio Marine Group’s insurtech company, E.design, has selected Guidewire Cloud to power its core business, simplify IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market conditions, and deliver more value to its agents and policyholders. The company has been a self-managed Guidewire InsuranceSuite customer, finalizing its deployment in 2021, and is also using Guidewire EnterpriseEngage digital applications and Guidewire for Salesforce. E.Design is the first Japan-based company to commit to migrate their existing self-managed InsuranceSuite installation to Guidewire Cloud. The company is planning to implement the products on Guidewire Cloud for its “&e” auto insurance product brand.

Shigeo Kuwabara, CEO of E.design Insurance which is also playing a role as an insurtech company, emphasized, “We will draw on the full capabilities of Guidewire Cloud as we strive to achieve agility while creating value by combining it with cutting-edge technologies such as AI and IoT in order to provide our customers with new and valuable experiences.”

“E.design Insurance is one of the leading innovators in Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Japan,” said Guidewire Chief Customer Officer Christina Colby. “We thank E.design for placing its trust in our cloud services and look forward to helping to grow the business and drive further success in the Japanese non-life insurance market.”

About E.design Insurance

E.design Insurance Co. Ltd. is a Tokio Marine Group Insurtech company. The company holds a vision of creating a new P & C insurance industry standard with its customers by leveraging its strength of being a member company of the Group with stability and a strong track record. For more information, please visit https://www.edsp.co.jp/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.