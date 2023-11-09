NiSource Hosts Annual Supplier Day Event

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), one of the leading fully regulated utilities in the United States, held its annual Supplier Day event yesterday, showcasing the company’s commitment to strong working relationships with a number of key suppliers. The company also recognized several suppliers with year-end awards for their work in helping NiSource honor its vision of being an innovative and trusted energy partner.

With more than 50 suppliers in attendance, NiSource senior leaders shared the company’s plan for growth and development and the important role suppliers will play as valued partners. NiSource CEO Lloyd Yates said the company’s success will depend heavily on a strong collaborative environment with its suppliers.

“ Our organization aims to grow by strengthening relationships with existing suppliers and establishing partnerships with new ones,” Yates said. “ We value an extensive, diverse network of suppliers and believe their partnership with our company helps to aid in the growth and development of an inclusive environment that benefits our customers, employees and communities.”

NiSource discussed with its partners an overview of the organization’s construction, technology and development plans, key objectives, significant policies, and future strategic initiatives.

During the event, NiSource presented six Supplier Awards to recognize the significant contributions made by suppliers in essential areas:

NiSource Safety Supplier of the Year: The Robert Henry Corporation

NiSource Diverse Supplier of the Year: HEI Utility Contractors

NiSource Sustainability Supplier of the Year: Picarro

NiSource Cybersecurity Supplier of the Year: SHI International

NiSource Innovative Supplier of the Year: Picarro

NiSource Supplier of the Year: CJ Hughes Construction Co

Following an insightful and inspiring day, NiSource leadership reaffirmed the company’s commitment to prioritize the social and economic prosperity of their customers, employees and the communities they serve.

“ The vital role our suppliers play in delivering reliable and high-quality services to our customers cannot be overstated,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement & Corporate Services Officer, Sandra Brummitt. “ We appreciate our suppliers who have developed strong partnerships, shown unwavering dedication and displayed a proactive approach to achieving excellence as we provide essential services to our communities. NiSource’s 2023 awards demonstrate our gratitude towards the suppliers identified by our business partners for delivering meaningful value.”

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.3 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. The mission of our approximately 7,200 employees is to deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value to our customers. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and is on Forbes lists of America’s Best Employers for Women and Diversity. Learn more about NiSource’s record of leadership in sustainability, investments in the communities it serves and how we live our vision to be an innovative and trusted energy partner at www.NiSource.com. NI-F

