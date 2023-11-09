Sui Marks London Business School Partnership for Web3 Research and Education with $1M Donation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groundbreaking Layer 1 blockchain, Sui, today announced a $1M contribution to the Wheeler Institute for Business and Development (the Wheeler Institute) at London Business School (LBS) to fund research and education aimed at helping the next generation of developers and business leaders leverage the power of decentralized computing.

Dr. Greg Siourounis, who leads the Sui Foundation’s efforts to help grow the Sui Network and its community, understands the powerful intersection of academia and technology. After earning his Ph.D. from London Business School, he spent the next 25 years as a renowned academic, economist, and finance entrepreneur. In addition to his work with the Sui Foundation, he serves as an Assistant Professor in Economic Theory and Policy at the Department of Regional and Economic Studies at Panteion University in Athens, Greece.

“As the next generation of business and technology leaders prepares to address ever-increasing challenges around the world, it is imperative that we connect them with the forefront of technology solutions,” said Dr. Siourounis, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation. “Sui is pleased to endow London Business School to give more young leaders access to the tools required for them to implement lasting positive change on a global scale.”

Sui’s contribution will fund further research, outreach activities, and education curriculum programs focusing on the intersection of business and blockchain development. It will also provide guidance and advice as the School and Wheeler Institute expand their research, teaching, and public outreach activities related to technology and development with an emphasis on fintech, automation, payment systems, and blockchain technology.

François Ortalo-Magné, Dean of LBS, said, “The importance of contributions like the one Sui Foundation is making at London Business School cannot be overstated. The research activities that will be funded by their gift have a multiplier effect that empowers generations of future leaders to address global challenges in entirely new ways.”

In addition to its contribution to LBS, the Sui Foundation this week also announced the recipients for the first round of the Sui Academic Research Awards (SARAs), awarding $225,000 in research grants to 9 universities in countries around the world. Sui also recently joined with Costeas - Geitonas School (CGS) in Greece to announce the launch of a new Web3 curriculum for high school students entitled, “Blockchain and Business Innovation.”

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io.

About London Business School

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is consistently ranked among the best business schools globally and is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research.

As well as its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers exceptional Executive Education programmes to business leaders from around the world.

Its Wheeler Institute for Business and Development, one of four institutes of excellence at the School, creates impact by identifying big challenges, applying business insights to help solve these challenges, and forging communities of learning and practice to implement large-scale and enduring change.

The School has more than 53,000 alumni working in over 156 countries. Together, they are a community defined by a wealth of knowledge, business experience and worldwide networking opportunities.

London Business School boasts more than 160 core faculty members representing more than 30 countries. They cover seven subject areas: accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organizational behavior, and strategy and entrepreneurship.