Trecora LLC, an Affiliate of Balmoral Funds, Acquires Chemtrade’s Lubricant Additives Business in Lawrence, KS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trecora LLC, has acquired the lubricant additives business of Chemtrade based in Lawrence, KS. The business, one of North America’s leading producers of Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5), will be part of Trecora’s Specialty Chemicals business headquartered in the Woodlands, TX.

Trecora is North America's leading producer of high purity hydrocarbons. "We are extremely enthusiastic and committed to working with the talented team in Lawrence, KS to grow and innovate this already great business. This business complements our specialty chemical portfolio with its offering of unique and cost-effective solutions for constantly evolving lubricant requirements," said Brad Crocker, President and CEO of Trecora.

About Trecora

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Trecora is a recognized leader in high value, innovative materials contributing to our sustainable future. Trecora supports its customers, communities and planet through safe, efficient, and profitable upgrading of chemical and energy by-products reducing carbon emissions across the markets we serve.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also the largest producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

About Balmoral

Balmoral is a Los Angeles, CA based private equity fund that was founded in 2005. Balmoral's objective is to be the financial partner of choice for entrepreneurial, emotionally intelligent, and successful C-suite executives and operating advisors creating transformative, revitalizing change in the businesses they co-invest in together. Balmoral has approximately $1.5 billion of assets under management. Balmoral typically invests in companies that have revenues between $30 to $500 million and require equity investments of $10 to $75 million, with the capability of doing more in particularly compelling opportunities.