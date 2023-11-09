StorMagic SvSAN validated with HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery and HPE StoreOnce

BRISTOL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StorMagic®, solving the world’s edge data problems, has expanded its longstanding technology partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to include SvSAN as a new way to store backup data using HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery and HPE StoreOnce. The joint solutions from HPE and StorMagic provide simple, powerful backup and recovery options for customers managing data at and from the edge.

“Organizations today need effortless, cost-efficient and secure solutions for protecting both on-premise and cloud-native workloads,” said Dianne Gonzalez, Director, Product Management, HPE. “With HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery and StorMagic SvSAN we are enabling customers to gather and analyze data in real time, ensure data availability and recoverability, and fully maximize the value of their digital assets.”

HPE and StorMagic solutions ensure data is available, backed up and recoverable, with minimal complexity and cost. HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery is a one-stop solution, as HPE creates and maintains the backup environment as a service. HPE StoreOnce is a purpose-built, high-performance backup appliance designed to store copies of backup data in deduplicated form, allowing customers to reduce backup footprints by as much as 95%. Now validated with both HPE offerings, StorMagic SvSAN is a simple, flexible, reliable HCI software solution that transforms any two x86 servers into a highly available shared storage cluster.

“StorMagic is expanding its partnership with HPE to include customers who are looking for modern backup appliances onsite, as well as those who want to outsource to a Backup-as-a-Service model,” said Brian Grainger, president of StorMagic Inc. and chief revenue officer. “These offerings will help our joint customers facing increasing storage requirements to maintain high availability through integrated solutions that are delivered all from a single partner.”

Since March 2020, StorMagic has been an active member of the HPE Complete Program and the HPE Technology Partner Program. HPE ProLiant servers and additional HPE technologies validated with SvSAN are available now from HPE or StorMagic’s global network of reseller partners.

Additional Resources

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world’s edge data problems. We help organizations store, protect and use data at and from the edge. StorMagic’s solutions ensure data is always protected and available, no matter the type or location, to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic’s storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.