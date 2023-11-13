Samsung Launches New Ultrasound System ‘V6’ Where Performance Meets Efficiency

The V6 ultrasound system is specifically designed to offer clinicians a versatile solution that efficiently supports the daily clinical demands in Women’s Health and Urology. (Photo: Business Wire)

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Imaging, the United States headquarters of Samsung’s digital radiography and ultrasound business, today announced the launch of the V6, its latest ultrasound system that delivers comprehensive imaging capabilities in 2D, 3D and color image quality, tailored for Women's Health and Urology. The V6 recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for commercial use and is designed to be budget-friendly while meeting workflow and productivity needs.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest innovation in Women's Health and Urology imaging, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering efficient care and meeting the imaging demands of medical professionals,” said David Legg, Head of Boston Imaging. “The V6 provides advanced healthcare technology to clinicians, enabling them to provide a high standard of care.”

In addition to enhancing image clarity and accuracy, the V6 is adaptable in various medical settings through its remote access, simplified workflows, wide screen and compact, powerful design with a battery option, increasing accessibility and versatility for healthcare providers.

“The V6 was developed with the clinical needs of Women’s Health and Urology specifically in mind,” said Tracy Bury, Women’s Health Segment Leader for Boston Imaging. “We’re proud to offer a new product that is not only accessible to a broad group of clinicians but also has innovative, automated features that can make patient care simpler and more efficient.”

The V6 ultrasound system is driven by Samsung’s core imaging platform, Crystal Architecture™, offering both enhanced image clarity and advanced automated tools, including:

miniER7 Endocavity Transducer: Small design for patient comfort, 180° field of view for wide angle imaging and a 2-12 MHz frequency range to fulfill a variety of imaging needs. According to a recently published study 1 , utilizing the probe with a 63% reduced head volume not only led to a significant 43% decrease in patient discomfort during prostate ultrasounds without impacting image quality, but it is also expected to potentially minimize pain during pelvic examinations in menopausal women.

, utilizing the probe with a 63% reduced head volume not only led to a significant 43% decrease in patient discomfort during prostate ultrasounds without impacting image quality, but it is also expected to potentially minimize pain during pelvic examinations in menopausal women. ViewAssist™: An artificial intelligence (AI) feature that automatically recognizes imaging planes and labels anatomy to ease healthcare professionals’ documentation and enhance exam workflow.

BiometryAssist™: A semi-automated feature, based on Deep Learning, that enables one-click fetal growth measurements to provide exam consistency while reducing keystrokes, allowing physicians to focus more on patient care.

UterineAssist™: An AI technology tool to automatically measure the size and shape of the uterus, assisting in detecting signs of uterine-related abnormalities.

Mobile Export: A secure image-sharing solution using a simple QR code to transfer fetal images from the ultrasound system directly to the patient’s smartphone making images instantaneously shareable to friends and family.

SonoSync™: A real-time image share solution that allows communication for care guide and training between doctors and sonographers. In addition, voice chatting, text chatting and real-time marking functions are provided for better communication.

The V6 has been evaluated for acoustic output, biocompatibility, software function, cleaning and disinfection effectiveness as well as thermal, electrical, electromagnetic and mechanical safety, and conforms with applicable FDA guidances and medical device safety standards. It also comes with a comprehensive selection of transducers that can be used for a variety of clinical needs. The V6 is compatible with Cycle Clarity’s AI-based software platform making it an excellent fit in the reproductive endocrinology and infertility setting.

1 Hwang SI, Ahn H, Lee HJ, Jung SI. Comparative study of standard and small transrectal transducers for prostate ultrasonography. Ultrasonography. 2023 Oct;42(4):555-560.

About Samsung Medison

Samsung Medison is a global leading medical device company, specializing in diagnostic imaging devices. With a mission to bring health and well-being of people's lives, the company is committed to create a new future for medical professionals and patients around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating world's best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, medical imaging, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

About Boston Imaging

Boston Imaging markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. Boston Imaging is the United States headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. Boston Imaging’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.bostonimaging.com

About Cycle Clarity

Cycle Clarity is a software company specializing in enhancing the field of fertility treatment through the use of cognitive computing in healthcare. Our commitment lies in advancing fertility care, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the patient experience throughout their family-building journey. For additional details, please explore our website at https://cycleclarity.com