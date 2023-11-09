Museum of Pop Culture Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop and National Hip-Hop History Month

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) will commemorate 50 years of hip-hop artistry, and its innovation and transformation of global pop culture with a National Hip-Hop History Month Event featuring special guest Sir Mix-A-Lot.

Hosted at MoPOP on Saturday, November 11, the event will celebrate the legacy of the movement that originated some of the world’s most beloved music, art, and culture, with discounted admission that includes community events and art activations from DJ demos to graffiti, movie screenings, dancing, and more.

MoPOP will also pay tribute to the recipient of its Hometown Hero Award – rap legend and Auburn, Washington native, Sir Mix-A-Lot.

“In celebration of National Hip-Hop History Month, I’m excited to announce Sir Mix-A-Lot as the recipient of our Hometown Hero Award,” said Michele Y. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the museum. “Sir Mix-A-Lot embodies a true champion of the local Seattle hip-hop community. The team at MoPOP and I are proud to honor him with the award.”

“Thank you Michele, thank you MoPOP, and most importantly, thank you to the whole Pacific Northwest for not selling out on our culture,” said Sir-Mix-A-Lot. “I have and always will keep it 100% Sea-Town. FO LIFE.”

In addition to these activities, guests are encouraged to explore the museum’s Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop and My Mic Sounds Nice: Hip-Hop Feminism in History exhibitions for firsthand exposure to the evolution of hip-hop, and the personalities that have shaped the world’s most popular music genre.

For more information about MoPOP and the upcoming event, visit https://www.mopop.org/.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF POP CULTURE (MoPOP)

MoPOP is a leading-edge nonprofit museum in Seattle, dedicated to the ideas and risk-taking that fuel contemporary pop culture. With a mission to make creative expression a life-changing force by offering experiences that inspire and connect our communities, MoPOP reaches multigenerational audiences through our collection, exhibitions, educational programs, and community partnerships. At MoPOP, artists, audiences, and ideas converge in order to bring understanding, interpretation, and scholarship to the pop culture of our time.