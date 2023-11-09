Tanium and VetsinTech Partner to Train and Develop Military Veterans to Close Tech Talent Gap

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the industry’s only provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), https://www.tanium.com/converged-endpoint-managementtoday announced its partnership with VestsInTech (VIT), the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Together, Tanium and VetsinTech will work to develop, certify, and connect U.S. military veterans with open IT and security positions while simultaneously filling a widening talent gap.

"As our military veterans and their spouses transition into civilian life, Tanium is proud to be part of their journey to do what comes naturally to them – lead, secure, and protect,” said Dan Streetman, CEO of Tanium. “Cybersecurity and converged endpoint management training will create more pathways for our veterans while helping organizations find and retain the best talent our country has to offer. Tanium looks forward to supporting this important mission with VetsInTech.”

Tanium joins the VetsinTech Employer Coalition to train veterans and military spouses to become Tanium Certified Operators. The training includes experience in real-world scenarios, hands-on practices scenarios, and interactive knowledge checks of Tanium’s award-winning XEM platform. Participants will learn how to leverage the power of Tanium to get real-time visibility of all endpoints, mitigate risk and ensure compliance, and eliminate threats with real-time incident response and remediation at scale.

“On the cusp of Veterans Day, we’re proud to welcome Tanium into our employer coalition,” said VetsinTech Founder and CEO Katherine Webster. “Our program and participants will find invaluable education, experience, and guidance from their participation as we continue to support transitioning veterans on their journey into the technology sector.”

A former U.S. Army officer and distinguished graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Tanium CEO Dan Streetman will continue to advise and support the VestsInTech Board whose members include Founder and CEO Katherine Webster, Craigslist founder Craig Newmark, Resilience COO Mike McNerney, Founder and Managing Partner of SD Mayer & Associates Steve Mayer, as well as Thomas R. Anderson, Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Army, serves as counsel with VLP Law Group LLP.

Tanium currently supports five branches of the Department of Defense, along with numerous federal and civilian agencies, and is a recent member of the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Joint Cyber Defense Collaboration (JCDC). Founded upon a real-time communications architecture, Tanium converges multiple point solutions into a unified platform that offers asset discovery and inventory, endpoint management, certificate management, unified policy configuration, digital employee experience, risk, compliance, and incident response.

To learn more about the Tanium XEM platform and request a demo, please visit, www.tanium.com/converged-endpoint-management.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating workflows across IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, real-time remediation, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years and ranks for the second consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s The Power of Certainty™. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 70,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.