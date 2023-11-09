PatientFi and Galderma Partner to Offer Monthly Memberships for Aesthetic Treatments with ASPIRE + PRIVI

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, PatientFi, the company behind aesthetics membership platform PRIVI, announces a collaboration with Galderma to provide aesthetic practices with a first-of-its-kind offering to give patients access to a convenient monthly membership to pay for custom treatment plans with Galderma’s portfolio of innovative aesthetic products, all while earning patient loyalty points through ASPIRE Galderma Rewards. With cost as the biggest barrier to treatment, Galderma and PRIVI are proudly joining forces to offer the aesthetics market a subscription-based membership to help patients achieve and maintain their look while practices are paid in full upfront.

With this breakthrough collaboration, patients can receive recurring treatments with Galderma’s world-class products with a new, more convenient way to pay. PRIVI seamlessly integrates with ASPIRE, so patients easily accumulate ASPIRE points and rewards. Practices get a powerful tool to keep patients coming back under their recommended treatment cadences, driving loyalty and predictable recurring revenue, while ASPIRE works to generate valuable rewards and savings for their patients.

ASPIRE + PRIVI is the first collaboration of its kind to address the unique market need to overcome cost and increase patient loyalty to practices in an increasingly crowded market. Not only does this collaboration make the injectables market more accessible, but it also unlocks pent-up consumer demand and delivers powerful optionality to a wider variety of consumers looking to achieve more holistic and consistent results.

To learn more and sign up for ASPIRE + PRIVI, please visit http://joinprivi.com/provider/aspire.

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a leading payments platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients more affordable alternatives for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. Bringing flexible, monthly payment plans to the forefront of healthcare practices, PatientFi makes life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible and attainable for patients. Today, PatientFi serves a national network of healthcare providers and their patients across plastic surgery, dermatology, med spas, dentistry and fertility. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About PRIVI

PRIVI by PatientFi is a first-of-its-kind subscription membership platform that allows aesthetic practices to offer customized treatment plans for patients via a monthly membership payment. While practices get paid in full upfront for treatment costs, patients achieve (and keep) the look they want with a more convenient way to pay while maintaining their best look. Practices achieve increased revenue through repeat visits, greater patient satisfaction, and locked-in long-term loyalty.