Cirion Picks Ciena’s 800G Technology for Bogotá Metro DCI Deployment

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirion Technologies, a leading provider of digital infrastructure and technology in Latin America, recently deployed Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) Waveserver 5 platform to expand connectivity and increase resiliency between data centers in Bogotá, Colombia. Scaling up to 800Gb/s, this upgrade greatly increases Cirion’s network capacity and helps meet the growing needs of its local and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, and cloud service providers.

“At Cirion, our main goal is to lead Latin America’s digital transformation. With Ciena’s 800Gb/s technology at the core, we are able to give our customers the connectivity and high-bandwidth services they need to support the ever-changing demands of today’s digital economy,” said Alejandro Girardotti, Senior Director of Product, Innovation, and Strategic Alliances, Cirion Technologies.

Ciena’s optical technology also helps Cirion meet its sustainability goals by adding more bandwidth at a lower cost-per-bit, using the smallest footprint. By offering high-capacity, resilient DCI connectivity, Cirion can also improve its service reliability and overall end-user experience.

“As Latin America continues to adopt digitally transformative applications, such as augmented reality and Internet of Things, it is crucial to remain ahead of the end users need for faster connectivity. With Waveserver 5, Cirion is better positioned to lead Colombia in this technological evolution, while keeping in line with its sustainability goals,” said Fernando Capella, Regional Manager for CALA South, Ciena.

Cirion is also using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller and Liquid Spectrum advanced software applications for rapid planning, provisioning, and assurance of network services across its optical infrastructure. With Ciena’s Channel Margin Gauge and Network Utilization analytics, Cirion can monitor its network performance with real-time visibility into network resources and activity. This can help accelerate time-to-market during unpredictable service demands or during disaster recovery.

Additional Resources:

Video: Waveserver 5

Video: Ciena’s Liquid Spectrum solution

Video: Ciena’s MCP Applications

About Cirion Technologies

Cirion is a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of fiber networks, connectivity, colocation, cloud infrastructure, and communications and collaboration solutions with the purpose of furthering Latin America’s progress through technology. Cirion serves over 5,500 Latin America-based and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, cloud service providers, wireline and wireless carriers, ISPs, and other leading businesses. Cirion owns and operates a portfolio of networks and data centers, with extensive coverage throughout the Latin American region. Learn more about Cirion at www.ciriontechnologies.com

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.