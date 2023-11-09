e.l.f. Launches Its First-Ever Experience on Roblox, Empowering Entrepreneurs and Cultural Changemakers to Bring Passion Projects to Life

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN have launched a new one-of-a-kind experience, e.l.f. UP!, on Roblox, a global immersive platform for communication and connection. e.l.f. UP! takes users on a dynamic, personalized journey to become successful entrepreneurs and cultural changemakers. In e.l.f. UP!, users create dream startups that represent places and causes they care most about. The highly personalized experience fosters an advanced level of self-expression while building life skills like gamified financial literacy and raising social awareness that users will continue to flex each time they return to e.l.f. UP!

“Our community has been asking for us to be on Roblox,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “It’s part of our journey to disrupt norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. We did it first on TikTok with e.l.f. Yeah, then on Twitch with e.l.f. You, and e.l.f. UP! on Roblox will be no different. This time we are able to create an experience where our community can follow their entrepreneurial dreams and empower the next generation of changemakers who flourish in these digital economies.”

Informed by the World Economic Forum's 2023 Future of Jobs Report insight that, "creative, analytical thinking and coding are the key skill sets for today’s workplace,” and a recent study by BazaarVoice that reported, “62% of all Gen Z either are or intend to become entrepreneurs,” e.l.f. UP! provides a digital sandbox to foster creativity and entrepreneurship. e.l.f. UP! was also built on the insight that, “88% of Gen Z say expressing themselves in immersive spaces has likely helped them comfortably express themselves in the physical world,” (Source: Roblox’s 2023 Digital Expression: Fashion & Beauty Trends Report).

The e.l.f. UP! Experience

Built by Supersocial, a premiere developer and publisher of metaverse games and experiences, e.l.f. UP! features experiences inspired by e.l.f.’s hero offerings, like Big Mood, a recording studio and karaoke bar, Holy Hydration!, an underwater sea life charity and animal rescue, Halo Glow, a crystal cave jewelry and art gallery, and Power Grip, an extreme climbing gym and tech startup. Distinctive features of the tycoon experience include advanced visuals and unique immersive elements that set it apart within the Roblox platform. Non-playable characters will have unique personalities and serve as collectible ever-changing figures to be treated equally in-experience. Future developments post-launch will include a pet adoption center where users can adopt animals to join their journey, new game mechanics, more areas inspired by new products and launches, a multi-lingual rollout and more.

One Million UGC Giveaways

In another eyes.lips.first, e.l.f. will be giving away over one million user-generated content (UGC) items free in the e.l.f. UP! experience, starting with 10 unique items on launch, inspired by e.l.f.'s most popular Holy Grail products. Users will earn e.l.f.ing amazing accessories influenced by the shops within their tycoon that reflect their values and passions, like a Holy Hydration! Goldfish Pet or Big Mood Musical Wings.

“In partnering with e.l.f., we are amplifying a game-changing vision: the e.l.f. UP! experience on Roblox isn't just another game; it's a virtual breeding ground for tomorrow's artists, activists and changemakers,” said Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO, Supersocial. “It combines social impact with community-driven creativity, setting the stage for a new kind of social entrepreneurship in the virtual world.”

Every day, tens of millions of people use Roblox to connect, communicate and explore millions of immersive experiences together with their friends. Built entirely by its own community, the diverse platform aligns with e.l.f.’s mission to uplift and inspire its global community to be their best selves.

“Since e.l.f. entered into the gaming community, they have always led with purpose on making the space a better, safer and more uplifting place for all types of gamers, no matter their gender or background,” said Brad Timmins, founder and CEO of eGEN, a gaming and esports agency. “This next chapter in the ‘e.l.f.averse’ will continue to be a magical world to inform, uplift, empower and support gamers and the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Tune in to all things e.l.f. and Roblox by visiting e.l.f.’s social channels on YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and Instagram.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com.

About e.l.f. SKIN

Winning in skin the clean + kind way. Ingredient focused skincare for every eye, lip, face and skin concern. e.l.f. SKIN makes innovative formulas at get-real prices, always vegan, clean and cruelty-free. All products meet all standards of clean globally, exceeding both FDA and European Union Cosmetic Regulations and are formulated without 1600+ restricted substances. e.l.f. is double cruelty-free certified with Leaping Bunny and PETA, never testing on animals nor using any ingredients that are tested on animals. e.l.f. SKIN is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com/elf-skin.

About Supersocial

Supersocial builds virtual worlds that empower digital natives to play, socialize, and express themselves on metaverse platforms like Roblox. Our extensive portfolio of games, experiences, and virtual merchandise collections are known throughout the industry for their iconic visuals and a relentless focus on user experience. As the premiere partner to the world’s leading brands, our mission is to create boundary-pushing experiences that represent the brand at the highest standards while feeling authentic and meaningful to metaverse communities. Learn more by visiting supersocialinc.com.

About eGEN

eGEN is a gaming and esports consultancy business that specializes in helping brands legitimately enter and stay in these online communities. With a mix of qualitative and quantitative consumer research, subject matter expertise & relationships with all of the players, eGEN offers brands opportunities to get behind the fourth wall of gaming. Learn more by visiting egen.co

About Karta

Karta is an award-winning metaverse studio that helps brands, artists and sports teams connect with the billions of people that inhabit the world’s most popular virtual worlds. With a marketer mindset and over 50 years of experience in gaming, music and esports, Karta has carved a new, accessible and effective way for brands to build long-term presence and achieve real tangible success within the metaverse. The London-based company was founded in July 2021 by ex-Fnatic Erik Londré and music business veteran Tony Barnes.