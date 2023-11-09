Origin Materials, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“First, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Matt Plavan, Origin’s new CFO,” said Rich Riley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Origin. “I am confident Matt will be a tremendous addition to the team. Moreover, we are thrilled to have started production at Origin 1 in early October and are now in the process of sending CMF and HTC to our customers and strategic partners. Our commercial partners have responded positively to this news, and many have already visited our plant. Their $10 billion in signed offtake agreements and capacity reservations represent a powerful demand pull for Origin’s products and clear validation that our proprietary technology is important to their global sustainability mandates. With regard to Origin 2, we continue to advance the project with an appropriate focus on optimal funding strategies and have been pleased that many of our strategic partners have leaned-in and asked how they can help us bring world-scale plants online as soon as possible. This may include co-development with one or more of these strategic partners. We look forward to providing more detail on less capital-intensive strategies for building world-scale plants in our February 2024 earnings call. As we advance Origin 2, we are at the same time implementing a rigorous cash conservation program, balancing our need to reach EBITDA positive with the need to maintain our forward momentum. As such, we are prioritizing revenue-generating projects with the greatest contribution to near-term cash and seizing opportunities to defer research expenses or other programs targeting longer-term results, consistent with feedback from investors, with whom we have spent substantial time last quarter. We remain committed to bringing our sustainable products to market while maximizing shareholder value.”

Company Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Origin Materials reported quarterly revenue of $7.1 million generated by joint development agreements and the Company’s supply chain activation program. Our engagements with some of the world’s leading companies to deploy our technology platform continue to accelerate, with world-class, well-capitalized market leaders among prospective partners for licensing and project co-development. We expect our customers and strategic partners to increase their engagement with us in commercializing our technology platform as they begin to receive materials from Origin 1 for application development. We intend to provide more detail on these less capital-intensive strategies for building world-scale plants in our February 2024 earnings call. Third quarter and recent business highlights include:

Origin Materials Announces Commencement of Commercial-Scale Production at Origin 1. The state-of-the-art plant scales up the Company’s core technology platform for converting sustainable wood residues into intermediate chemicals, including CMF, HTC, and oils and extractives, a key milestone for advancing the Company's strategic partnerships. Origin’s products can decarbonize and improve the performance of a wide range of end-products, including bio-based apparel and textiles, green tires for the automotive industry, and bio-based, fully recyclable packaging.

Origin Materials Announces Appointment of Matt Plavan as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Plavan brings sixteen years of public company executive experience at technology-driven companies operating in complex business environments, as well as a proven track record of leading initiatives to fund the commercial scale up of disruptive technologies into well-established industries.

Origin Materials Awarded BioMADE Funding to Advance Department of Defense Sustainability Goals. Origin Materials is one of nine projects announced by BioMADE, totaling $18.7 million in funding, that aim to aid in the advancement of Department of Defense supply chain resiliency and sustainability goals, re-shore manufacturing jobs to the United States, and enhance the domestic bioindustrial manufacturing ecosystem.

Origin 1 and Origin 2 Update

Following the close of the second quarter, the Company announced the commencement of commercial-scale production at Origin 1, located in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. This achievement is a key milestone for advancing the Company’s strategic partnerships, and we are currently in the process of delivering materials produced at Origin 1 to customers and strategic partners. For CMF, this includes a specialty chemical company and a major surfactants company. For HTC, this includes several major carbon black companies for use in green tires and other applications. Major tire companies, rubber companies, and specialty carbon users spanning plastics, batteries, pigments, inks, coatings, dispersions and other applications have expressed interest in HTC produced at Origin 1. Plant production is expected to ramp up and feedstocks will be varied over the coming months. Origin 1 is part batch, part continuous, enabling the team to adjust operating parameters more easily than if the plant were fully continuous.

With respect to Origin 2, the project continues to advance with an appropriate focus on optimal funding strategies. The mix of funding is evolving with increasing interest from strategic partners. The next step for Origin 2 is a revised FEED, or front-end engineering design package, and the Company will provide an update when appropriate.

Results for Third Quarter 2023

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $189.5 million as of September 30, 2023.

Revenue for the third quarter was $7.1 million compared to zero in the prior-year period, driven mostly by our supply chain revenues.

Operating expenses for the third quarter were $12.9 million compared to $9.7 million in the prior-year period, the difference driven by increased general and administrative expenses.

Net income was $30.9 million for the third quarter compared to net income of $8.3 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $9.5 million for the third quarter compared to a loss of $8.4 million in the prior-year period.

Shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 were 144.2 million including 4.5 million shares that are subject to forfeiture based on share price performance targets previously disclosed in our filings.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, the Company is updating the following guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2023:

Consistent with the focus on cash management, during the quarter, the Company intentionally scaled back its supply chain activation business because, although it has long-term strategic value, it has low short-term margins and high working capital requirements. Additionally, some joint development programs expected to close in 2023 are now expected to close in 2024. Therefore, the Company now expects 2023 revenue of $25 million to $30 million versus $40 million to $60 million.

From this reprioritization, we expect a beneficial impact on EBITDA loss, improving our guidance range to $45 million to $50 million from $50 million to $60 million.

For a reconciliation of a non-GAAP figure to the applicable GAAP figure, please see the table captioned ‘Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results' set forth at the end of this press release. These expectations do not consider, or give effect to, among other things, unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2023

(Unaudited) December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,106 $ 107,858 Restricted cash — 490 Marketable securities 123,430 215,464 Accounts receivable 10,625 — Other receivables 1,852 4,346 Inventory 821 — Derivative asset 277 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,041 3,341 Total current assets 209,152 331,499 Property, plant, and equipment, net 234,117 154,183 Operating lease right-of-use asset 4,610 2,779 Intangible assets, net 129 160 Other long-term assets 23,033 5,079 Total assets $ 471,041 $ 493,700 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,991 $ 10,384 Accrued expenses 7,071 8,414 Operating lease liability, current 404 619 Deferred income 1,374 — Other liabilities, current 2,896 51 Derivative liability — 344 Total current liabilities 16,736 19,812 Earnout liability 3,629 42,533 Canadian Government Research and Development Program liability 7,169 7,185 Assumed common stock warrants liability 3,434 30,872 Notes payable 3,459 5,847 Operating lease liability 4,270 2,249 Other liabilities, long-term 8,257 8,297 Total liabilities $ 46,954 $ 116,795 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 144,198,529 and 143,034,225, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (including 4,500,000 Sponsor Vesting Shares) 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 380,295 371,072 Retained earnings 56,008 21,772 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,230 ) (15,953 ) Total stockholders’ equity 424,087 376,905 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 471,041 $ 493,700

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 7,140 $ — $ 15,742 $ — Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 6,340 — 14,114 — Operating expenses Research and development 4,927 3,732 15,398 8,717 General and administrative 7,633 5,834 23,908 16,769 Depreciation and amortization 386 180 1,021 488 Total operating expenses 12,946 9,746 40,327 25,974 Loss from operations (12,146 ) (9,746 ) (38,699 ) (25,974 ) Other income (expenses) Interest income (expenses) (1,130 ) 2,309 4,308 6,077 Gain in fair value of derivatives 126 1,129 620 1,725 Gain (loss) in fair value of warrants liability 22,815 (1,419 ) 27,438 15,610 Gain in fair value of earnout liability 18,757 15,147 39,137 63,561 Other income, net 2,603 879 1,655 1,577 Total other income, net 43,171 18,045 73,158 88,550 Net income before income tax expenses 31,025 8,299 34,459 62,576 Income tax expenses (94 ) — (223 ) — Net income $ 30,931 $ 8,299 $ 34,236 $ 62,576 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax $ 1,593 $ (1,403 ) $ 4,507 $ (10,783 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (4,176 ) (7,253 ) (784 ) (8,061 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 28,348 $ (357 ) $ 37,959 $ 43,732 Net income per share, basic $ 0.22 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 $ 0.46 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 $ 0.44 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 139,806,045 138,061,829 139,374,106 137,348,180 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 142,703,550 142,197,014 142,872,174 142,134,560

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 34,236 $ 62,576 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,055 488 Amortization on right-of-use asset 458 423 Stock-based compensation 7,031 3,719 Realized gain of marketable securities (1,706 ) — Amortization premium and discount of marketable securities, net 3,701 — Change in fair value of derivatives (620 ) (1,725 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrants liability (27,438 ) (15,610 ) Change in fair value of earnout liability (39,137 ) (63,561 ) Change in fair value of incremental acquisition fee accrual — (35 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (8,130 ) (926 ) Inventory (821 ) — Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,703 ) (1,464 ) Other long-term assets (17,954 ) (5,019 ) Accounts payable 2,819 5,195 Accrued expenses 1,707 4,380 Operating lease liability (529 ) (338 ) Deferred income 1,374 — Other liabilities, current 2,846 2,214 Other liabilities, long-term (2,636 ) 221 Net cash used in operating activities (46,447 ) (9,462 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net of grants (90,113 ) (57,825 ) Purchases of marketable securities (3,092,218 ) (2,584,027 ) Sales of marketable securities 3,057,700 2,587,649 Maturities of marketable securities 129,081 124,319 Capitalized interest on plant construction — (133 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 4,450 69,983 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 145 371 Net cash provided by financing activities 145 371 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the balance of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash held in foreign currencies (390 ) (4,549 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (42,242 ) 56,343 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period 108,348 47,127 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period $ 66,106 $ 103,470