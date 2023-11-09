Nintendo Download: Your Letter Has Arrived!

Turn up the volume for Super Crazy Rhythm Castle when it launches on Nov. 14. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Hogwarts Legacy – Your letter from Hogwarts arrives on Nov. 14. Take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world as you experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. In this immersive, open-world action RPG, you’ll freely roam iconic areas like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and the surrounding Overland area. Get sorted into your house, forge relationships and master skills to become the witch or wizard you want to be. Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants and tend to magical beasts along your journey. Make allies, battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world – your legacy is what you make of it. Pre-order Hogwarts Legacy ahead of its launch on Nov. 14 and get a bonus Onyx Hippogriff! Super Crazy Rhythm Castle – An unforgettably chaotic rhythm adventure is coming to the Nintendo Switch system! Time your button presses with the music to solve puzzles and battle bosses while rocking out to over 30 thrilling tracks, including songs from fan-favorite Konami games. Can you perfect “Bloody Tears” and “Vampire Killer” from the Castlevania series? Turn up the volume for Super Crazy Rhythm Castle when it launches on Nov. 14. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.



DLC:

Full Circuit – Wave 6 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC* races in on Nov. 9, so get ready to rev up your engines! Ride among the reefs and ruins in Piranha Plant Cove, dodge falling boulders on the wild raceway of GCN DK Mountain and take a twisty, prismatic path to the finish line on Wii Rainbow Road, just to name a few. Plus, Diddy Kong, Pauline, Peachette and the bodacious Funky Kong will be added to the roster of racers! With this wave, all 48 additional courses will be available as the content circuit is completed, doubling the base game’s offerings to give players a whopping total of 96 courses from across the series to zoom through.

Activities:

Stick to the Course – A new My Nintendo reward is cruising your way: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Vinyl Sticker Sheet No. 2! Decorate your laptop, windows and more with these fun stickers featuring Luigi, Yoshi and Daisy. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/5f6e012bd9c34cbb.

– A new My Nintendo reward is cruising your way: Vinyl Sticker Sheet No. 2! Decorate your laptop, windows and more with these fun stickers featuring Luigi, Yoshi and Daisy. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/5f6e012bd9c34cbb. A Cold Case – Does your coffee mysteriously get cold? Solve the case with an adorable Detective Pikachu Returns Cup Cozy! You can redeem 500 My Nintendo Platinum Points** to get this adorable item. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/95c0df29f207d035.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply.

