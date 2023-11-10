GenScript ProBio Signs Viral Vector Manufacturing MOU With Curocell for Next-Generation CAR-T Therapy

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 10, a global multimodality CDMO, GenScript ProBio and specialized CAR-T therapy firm Curocell signed a strategic partnership MOU for the production of viral vectors necessary for the development of next generation of CAR-T therapy, marking another significant step in their ongoing collaboration.

This partnership will broaden the strategic cooperation between the two companies to encompass the entire project, including the development, production, and clinical trials of viral vectors for CAR-T therapy research and development.

Viral vectors are vehicles for drug delivery that utilize viruses to transport genetic material to the cellular interior. The demand for viral vectors is rapidly increasing due to the recent growth of the gene therapy market, which uses CAR-T therapy as its main active ingredient.

However, it has been noted that a shortage of GMP facilities producing viral vectors is causing delays in the development of gene therapies, including CAR-T therapy.

GenScript ProBio Chairman Patrick LIU, stating, “We are delighted to sign an MOU with Curocell, a local leader in CAR-T therapy, for the supply of viral vectors,” and said that this partnership will “deepen our close collaboration to develop CAR-T therapy, not only in Korea but on a global scale.”

Curocell CEO Gunsoo Kim said the partnership will allow the two companies to “establish a stable cooperative relationship spanning the entire process, from the developmental stage to the commercialization of CAR-T therapy.” He also stated that “Curocell plans to grow as a global leader in cancer immunotherapies through its partnership with GenScript ProBio, a company expanding its global presence in the field of gene therapy.”

Corporate Overview - Curocell

“Fight Against Hopelessness: Curocell is spearheading the development of innovative cancer immunotherapies.”

Curocell is Korea’s first company specialized in CAR-T treatment, developing CAR-T cell therapies that have become one of the world’s most promising new drugs to emerge in recent years. Curocell’s technology aims to overcome the limitations of existing cancer immunotherapies to treat a wide variety of different cancer types. Curocell is working with top experts in various fields such as CAR-T technology development, biopharmaceutical development, production and GMP, while also collaborating with major Korean hospitals for the systematic development of new CAR-T cell therapies. Curocell is Korea’s first company to obtain regulatory approval to conduct CAR-T clinical trials, and is widely recognized as the country’s leading company in the field of CAR-T cell therapy, possessing a large-scale commercial GMP facility with state-of-the-art equipment to manufacture its products.

“CAR-T cell therapy, a next generation cancer immunotherapy”

CAR-T(Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T) cell therapy is a next generation cancer immunotherapy that involves modifying a patient’s immune T cells in vitro to express antigens that specifically target cancer cells, then reintroducing them into the patient to destroy the cancer. Through the process of isolating the patient’s immune cells, modifying their genes, and cultivating them en masse, it is possible to achieve complete remission in a terminal leukemia patient with just a single dose where no other treatment options are available.

Corporate Overview - GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio, a subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, is a global contract research organization (CRO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), specializing in the development high-quality, one-stop manufacturing processes for viral vectors in the field of cell and gene therapy (CGT) from its GMP production platforms. The company operates regional offices in the United States, the Netherlands, China (Shanghai and Nanjing), and Hong Kong, supporting clients in the United States, Europe, and Asia through its global business network. Since October 2017, GenScript ProBio has obtained approval for investigational new drug (IND) applications from more than 60 countries worldwide, including countries in Asia, leveraging their well-established network.