Expanding Geographical Reach: Inszone Insurance Services Enters Washington State through Hawks View Insurance Acquisition

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is excited to announce its entrance into the Washington State market through the acquisition of Hawks View Insurance. Hawks View Insurance, a respected agency with a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1985, is known for its unwavering commitment to serving the insurance needs of the Washington community.

Hawks View Insurance has deep roots in Washington, having evolved from its original start in Hazel Dell, Vancouver, to become a trusted agency with a robust presence in the state. Over the years, Hawks View Insurance has expanded its operations through mergers and strategic partnerships, solidifying its position as a go-to agency for a wide range of insurance solutions. The agency's dedication to best practices and customer satisfaction has propelled it to become a leader in Employee Benefits, Commercial Insurance, and Auto, Home, and Recreational Vehicle insurance.

Since 2016, under the leadership of Hauke Hansen, Hawks View Insurance has experienced remarkable growth, strategically bolstering its team with key members and expanding its network of retail agencies. The decision to merge with Inszone Insurance was driven by the desire to create even more value for Hawks View Insurance's main stakeholders: its customers, employees, and insurance carrier partners.

“We are pleased to welcome Hawks View Insurance into the Inszone Insurance family,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “Their exceptional expertise perfectly complements our mission to provide top-tier insurance services to our valued clients. This strategic acquisition marks an exciting milestone as we proudly expand our presence into Washington State, solidifying our dedication to becoming the preferred insurance partner in this new territory.”

Clients of Hawks View Insurance can expect a seamless transition with the same high-quality service and team as before, now enhanced by the resources and capabilities available through Inszone Insurance Services.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With 48 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.