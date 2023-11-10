Sky Harbour Group Corporation Announces its Q3 2023 Financial Results and Updates on Leasing, Construction and New Ground Lease Activities

WEST HARRISON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE American: SKYH, SKYH WS) (“SHG” or the “Company”), an aviation infrastructure company building the first nationwide network of Home-Basing campuses for business aircraft, announced the release of its 2023 3rd quarter financial results in Form 10-Q and Sky Harbour Capital LLC’s (Obligated Group) 3rd quarter report filed with MSRB’s EMMA system. Please see the following link to access a copy of the SEC filing:

https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0001823587/f3b48a3a-904d-45d7-99a8-ea83383681b2.pdf

Highlights of the results and other recent events are:

Q3 2023 revenues increased 481% as compared to Q3 2022 and 45% compared to Q2 2023.

SG&A expenses decreased 1% compared to Q3 2022 and 5% compared to Q2 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 improved to $6.2 million from $25.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities in Q3 was less than $1 million, providing the Company positive momentum towards its goal of positive cash flow from operations in 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities (cash available for debt service) at the Sky Harbour Capital (Obligated Group) level turned positive in Q3 2023.

Please see the link below for the Q3 Quarterly Report as filed by Sky Harbour Capital LLC in MSRB/EMMA:

https://emma.msrb.org/P21776353.pdf

The Company continues to maintain strong liquidity and capital resources. As of September 30, 2023, cash, restricted cash, and US Treasury investments amounted to approximately $130 million.

With $42.8 million PIPE common stock issue closed on November 2 nd , cash resources augmented commeasurably since the end of the quarter and provide “equity growth capital” to be paired with anticipated future debt funding.

, cash resources augmented commeasurably since the end of the quarter and provide “equity growth capital” to be paired with anticipated future debt funding. Houston, Nashville and Miami facilities are 94%, 86% and 63% leased, respectively, as of November 8, 2023. The company projects full occupancy by end of Q4 2023.

Construction of phase 1 campuses in Phoenix and Denver is advanced and Addison (Dallas) Phase 1 broke ground two weeks ago, with expected completion in March 2024, May 2024, and December 2024, respectively.

New ground lease entered with the Chicago Executive Airport (“Chicago Executive”) as previously announced. Please see link to recent announcement:

https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0001823587/4bf35c58-e53a-427d-8576-d81e6dc779f6.pdf

Exclusive negotiations are underway for new ground leases at another five target airports. All of these are in key metro markets, with average projected tenant rents expected to exceed those in our first six campuses. The aggregate potential square footage of Sky Harbour hangar capacity at these five airports and Chicago Executive is approximately 1.5 million square feet. The Company expects that two of these ground leases will be finalized by Q4 2023, with the other three finalized by Q2 2024.

The new project pipeline continues to expand, and now includes dozens of other airports.

Tal Keinan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Q3 results and other recent events:

“This is an exciting moment in our Company’s history.

Our offering, which marries very deliberately designed facilities with a highly tailored service suite, represents the best home basing solution in business aviation. We are proud that we can already count the top flight departments in the country as Sky Harbour members.

Vertical integration, from prototyping, through metal building manufacture, to airfield operations, affords us maximal control of both quality and cost.

The challenge ahead of us includes constant refinement of the Sky Harbour model, and aggressive scaling across North America. Our veteran-led site acquisition team, together with a powerful group of equity partners, are now pursuing that mission at full throttle.”

