Fourth Annual Women Transforming Business Awards Nominations Now Open

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading national provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced today that nominations are now open for its fourth annual Women Transforming Business Awards (WTBAs). The awards, powered by CBIZ’s Women's Advantage ("CWA"), honor leaders who have driven significant change within their organizations and communities in five categories: financial strength, innovation, culture, community impact, and emerging leadership.

New this year is the Emerging Leader Award, which recognizes a rising leader who has shown significant potential, acumen and tenacity within her role and has less than seven years of professional experience.

The public is encouraged to nominate women who have demonstrated transformational impact on their businesses during the past year from now until January 12, 2024. Honorees will be announced on International Women’s Day on March 8, and will be celebrated in a virtual event in early May 2024.

The Women Transforming Business Awards recognize the work of women business leaders who mirror the philosophy of CBIZ Women’s Advantage (CWA), a platform established by CBIZ in 2007 to support the advancement of women in business through professional development, mentorship and networking.

CWA established the WBTAs in 2020 to recognize leaders who were innovating and driving change during the most tumultuous times of the pandemic. Today, these awards have evolved to honor women excelling in business and serve as a source of inspiration for the future generation of leaders.

“The Women Transforming Business Awards demonstrate our commitment to recognizing and advancing women in both the private and public sectors,” said Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ. “These awards allow us the opportunity to celebrate how leaders are driving growth and transformational change across numerous industries. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of leaders by shining a light on women who are making a difference and having an impact in their organizations and communities.”

To submit a nomination or learn more about the WTBAs program, please click here.

About CBIZ Women’s Advantage

Founded in 2007, CBIZ Women’s Advantage (CWA) supports the advancement of women in business through professional development, mentorship, networking recognition and career enhancement. Powered by a dedicated team of women from all functions and levels of CBIZ, the organization’s mission is simple: for women to help women succeed in business. CWA also offers a variety of educational and networking events to women in our communities, as well as robust charitable initiatives.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 120 Company offices in 33 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.