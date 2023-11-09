True Religion Partners With Urban Outfitters for Exclusive Capsule Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Religion, the iconic global lifestyle apparel and accessories brand, today announced it has partnered with Urban Outfitters with an exclusive capsule collection for women. The full capsule is available in 50 select Urban Outfitter doors in the US and internationally, with denim styles growing to 138 doors. It is also available on urbanoutfitters.com.

“Our partnership with True Religion is a match made in early aughts heaven, given the Y2K trend resurgence which shows no signs of slowing down. True Religion continues to be a top brand within our women’s apparel assortment with seasonal product drops planned as a part of our ongoing buying strategy,” said Laura Deady, Senior Managing Director of Buying and Merchandising, Urban Outfitters. “Partnering with True Religion on this exclusive collection allows us to showcase our shared brand heritage within 90s and early 2000s fashion and provide our customers on trend, unique fashion pieces they can only find at Urban Outfitters. The collection features of-the-moment silhouettes that found their footing in the 90s including a baggy cargo jean, a multi-pocket utility vest and a maxi skirt in the denim fabrications that True Religion is known for.”

The Ricki relaxed straight, which has been updated in a low-slung, loose low-rise fit, is the best-selling traditional 5-pocket denim style. Wide leg and cargo/utility pants have also been consistent best-sellers. Skirts in all silhouettes—maxi, midi, and mini—have been consistently strong throughout the season. While denim bottoms comprise the majority of the capsule, graphic tees—such as the long-sleeved black tee and winged cap sleeve baby tee--have been significantly selling out.

“We’re excited about the partnership with Urban Outfitters given their customer base and our ability to connect True Religion with a broader range of shoppers, including younger Gen Z consumers” said Jim Kushner, True Religion’s Executive Vice President, North American Wholesale. “The collection is selling well both in-store and online, but the online sales have been remarkable. We’re seeing double digit average weekly sell-thrus, with an average weekly sell thru in October alone at 20%. We’re looking forward to learning even more about the Urban Outfitters customer in the seasons ahead.”

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women, and kids.