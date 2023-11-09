AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the pooled members of Selective Insurance Group (Selective). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of the ultimate parent, Selective Insurance Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGI]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Branchville, NJ. (Please see below for a detailed listing of companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect Selective’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Selective’s balance sheet strength is supported by its risk-adjusted capital position and the financial flexibility provided by its publicly traded parent, and is offset partially by exposure to catastrophe losses. While the company has experienced elevated level of catastrophe losses over the past few years, its underwriting results continue to outperform its peers. The group’s underwriting results have benefited from a low- to medium-hazard business mix, conservative underwriting philosophy and catastrophe risk mitigation initiatives. In addition, the group continues to implement various underwriting initiatives and targeted rate increases in its more-challenged commercial auto and personal lines books of business. The favorable business profile is based partly on the group’s close working relationship with its selected agencies, and the use of technology to enhance its underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the pooled members of Selective Insurance Group:

Selective Insurance Company of America

Selective Way Insurance Company

Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast

Selective Insurance Company of New York

Selective Insurance Company of South Carolina

Selective Insurance Company of New England

Selective Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company

Selective Casualty Insurance Company

Selective Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Selective Insurance Group, Inc.—

--“a-” (Excellent) on $49.9 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2034

--“a-” (Excellent) on $99.5 million 6.70% senior unsecured notes, due 2035

--“a-” (Excellent) on $294.4 million 5.375% senior unsecured notes, due 2049

The following indicative Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks on the current shelf registration:

Selective Insurance Group, Inc.—

--“a-” (Excellent) on senior unsecured debt

--“bbb+” (Good) on subordinated debt

--“bbb” (Good) on preferred stock

