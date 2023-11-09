Workers at Windsor, Ont. Operations of Leggett & Platt Canada Vote to Join the United Steelworkers Union

WINDSOR, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--275 workers working at Leggett & Platt Canada have voted to join the United Steelworkers (USW) union. The vote took place over a 48-hour period and concluded yesterday, sealing the overwhelming win for workers.

“This journey has been filled with excitement and anxiety. But it has been worth all of the effort. Workers everywhere deserve a voice, the best working conditions and an equal seat at the table with their employer. I'm proud to now call myself a Steelworker,” said Kyle Ashley, one of the newest USW members. “Thank-you to my fellow co-workers and to the entire USW team who stuck by us throughout this campaign.”

Workers cited concerns about the continuous cutbacks, favouritism and a lack of transparency in decision-making. They got organized and contacted the USW when they were ready and the campaign took off with huge support in the workplace.

“Congratulations to our co-workers at Leggett & Platt on the introduction of the USW in our plant. It’s definitely been a long-time coming and better days are ahead,” added another new member of the USW, who wishes to remain anonymous.

The Windsor plant joins another Leggett & Platt facility in London, Ont., who have been members of USW Local 2699-9 for many years and have been through several rounds of bargaining. They remain ready to help and be a resource to the workers at the Windsor facility as they start to form their local union representatives and committees and begin negotiations.

“Congratulations to Leggett & Platt workers in Windsor on your successful campaign to form a union at your workplace,” said Myles Sullivan, USW District 6 Director (Ontario and Atlantic Canada). “You showed that you are ready to fight for a better workplace, working conditions and fairness. We will be with you all the way.”

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more-respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Workers interested in joining the USW can learn more about the benefits at imaginebetter.work.