KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Five Guys Funding, LLC Series 2023-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes from Five Guys Funding, LLC, Series 2023-1 (Five Guys 2023-1), a whole business securitization (WBS). In conjunction with the issuance of Series 2023-1, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Five Guys Funding, LLC (the Master Issuer) outstanding Series 2021-1 Class A-2 Notes, Series 2022-1 Class A-2 Notes (the Existing Notes, and, together with the Series 2023-1 Notes, the Notes) and withdrawing the ratings on the Master Issuer’s Series 2017-1 Class A-2 Notes and Series 2021-1 Class A-1 Notes, which are expected to be redeemed in full primarily through the proceeds generated from issuing the Series 2023-1 Notes. The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow analysis following the addition of the Series 2023-1 Notes.

Five Guys is the world’s largest premium hamburger fast casual restaurant concept by both sales and the number of restaurants. As of September 30, 2023, the Five Guys restaurant system included 1,835 locations of which 1,502 were located in North America, with annual system-wide sales of approximately $3.2 billion. The transaction is supported by royalties from 913 franchise locations and 589 company-operated restaurants, representing approximately 60% and 40% of total North American locations, respectively. The transaction also benefits from certain Company-owned stores, license revenue related to locations outside of North America and other income. Approximately 82% of the restaurant locations are within North America with the remainder across 23 countries.

