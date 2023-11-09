The Wonderbox Group Chooses Board, the Leader in Intelligent Planning, to Optimize Its Sales and Cost Management

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Board, the global leader for Intelligent Planning Solutions, today announced its collaboration with The Wonderbox Group, a prominent player in the leisure market operating across four complementary sectors: gift boxes, gift cards, activity reservations, and incentive platforms. The Group has chosen Board to enhance its sales forecasting and cost optimization.

In a context of substantial growth and following the acquisition of several companies in recent years, Wonderbox's office of finance faced three main challenges:

Transforming its budgeting and management control processes

More effectively managing their Profit and Loss (P&L)

Improving technical performance

Board has proven to be an ideal partner in achieving their financial transformation by implementing agile and customized processes and workflows to meet Wonderbox's financial management objectives.

"Thanks to Board, our teams now have a user-friendly tool in their hands to optimize simulations, sales planning, and analysis, thereby saving time while better controlling our costs. It is a unique decision-making tool that allows us to unify our data, collaborate with agility, and achieve our goals," said Philippe Favrot, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of The Wonderbox Group.

"We are delighted to work with Wonderbox and support the transformation of their sales and finance processes. The adoption of our Intelligent Planning platform enables any organization to reach a higher level of maturity and sustainable growth. Placing planning at the heart of the decision-making process empowers teams and enhances efficiency," stated Olivier Pasquier, General Manager of Board France.

About Board

Board Intelligent Planning solutions help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter, enable actionable insights, and achieve better outcomes. Industry leaders trust Board to unify strategy, finance, and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning, and achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global companies such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have transformed their planning processes to build a competitive edge.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com