KORU Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Development Agreement for Next-generation Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Infusion System

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients, today announced a development agreement with a biopharmaceutical manufacturer for KORU Medical to develop and seek regulatory approval for a next-generation infusion system for its subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIg) therapy.

“This collaboration is another milestone in our strategy to provide the best infusion experience to SCIg patients,” said Linda Tharby, KORU Medical’s President and CEO. “To receive the full benefit from innovative SCIg medications and new formats like prefilled syringes, patients need an infusion system that is easy to use, fits into their life, and can deliver the drug they’ve been prescribed. KORU Medical has been the first to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for every new SCIg drug approved since 2020. This next-generation infusion system is intended to facilitate easier home therapy, allowing pharmacies to use one pump for their SCIg patients, whether the drug is provided in a vial or prefilled syringe. We’re excited to collaborate with a biopharmaceutical company on this new innovative infusion system.”

