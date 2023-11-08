Charlie, The New Standard for 62+ Banking Services*, Launches FraudShield – Comprehensive, Personalized Financial Fraud Protection for Older Americans

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Charlie, the new standard for 62+ banking services*, announced the launch of FraudShield, a comprehensive, personalized suite of fraud protection tools built exclusively for the unique needs of 62+ Americans. FraudShield is entirely free of charge for all Charlie customers. Tapping into older Americans’ static habits, patterns, and preferences, Charlie has designed a product that makes protecting this vulnerable population achievable. With over $28 billion stolen from older Americans each year, Charlie’s anti-fraud tools are a game-changer in the fight against financial fraud.

“Far too many older Americans are devastated by financial fraud every year in the United States and they deserve protections designed specifically for their unique needs and behaviors,” said Kevin Nazemi, co-founder and CEO of Charlie. “Consider something as simple as online limits: if a Charlie customer only shops online at Amazon, all other online transactions can be simply toggled off. Or Co-Pilot: many older Americans are hesitant to share their banking information with their families, so we've made it simple for them to have a partner on the account to help watch for fraud without handing everything over. Or even having a photo of a grandchild on their homepage -many people 62+ get scammed by fake but real-looking bank websites - but Charlie allows them to add a personal touch to their page, so they always know where they are. FraudShield is a breakthrough in protecting older Americans from devastating financial fraud.”

Charlie believes that the financial services industry has been building anti-fraud features without considering how older Americans live their day-to-day lives. With their unique behaviors at the forefront, Charlie can stop fraud before it even gets close to them.

FraudShield includes the following tools, free to all Charlie customers:

When Charlie needs to call a customer, we’ll display a real-time notification in their Charlie app so they can always be confident it is really a Charlie representative on the other end of the line. Free NortonLifeLock subscription: We know fraudsters lurk in all corners of the web, which is why all Charlie customers receive a free NortonLifeLock™ identity and credit monitoring subscription as part of their Charlie Visa® Debit Card benefits**.

Charlie launched in May 2023 and recently announced $23M in Series A funding.

Banking provided by Sutton Bank; Member FDIC.

About Charlie

Charlie is the new standard for 62+ banking* services. Charlie helps retirees make the most of their limited resources with features including faster access to their Social Security check, competitive earnings on deposits and no monthly fees or minimums, as well as US-based customer service, and a simple, transparent digital experience designed for their needs. Charlie is transforming financial services for the 62+ community and providing peace of mind around their financial present and future. Charlie is not a bank, banking services provided by Sutton Bank; Member FDIC. To learn more, visit Charlie.com.

*Charlie is not a bank, banking services provided by Sutton Bank; Member FDIC. The Charlie Visa® Debit Card is issued by Sutton Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa, U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

**While this subscription comes free with a Charlie account, there may be options to enroll in fee-based plans at an additional cost.