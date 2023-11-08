Beyond Identity Launches Joint Integration with Cybereason to Accelerate Enterprise Zero Trust Authentication Strategies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyond Identity, the leading provider of phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), has expanded its integration offerings to include Cybereason, a leading EDR solution provider. The joint solution strengthens a zero trust architecture and reduces the attack surface by continuously validating the user and device and enabling secure access to applications, resources and data.

As threat actors’ attacks increase in volume, using freely available tools that simplify the task, legacy MFA solutions that rely on penetrable passwords and codes are no longer secure. Gartner recommends companies adjust their zero trust initiatives as “credentials and signals must be continuously reevaluated post login.”

To provide enterprises with continuous identity and device inspection and verification, Beyond Identity’s integration with the Cybereason Defense Platform enables the real-time exchange of risk signals that are incorporated prior to initial user authentication and monitored continuously thereafter, increasing the security of the entire user session. Further, ongoing risk signal exchange between the solutions allows for near real-time notification and enforcement should a device fall out of compliance during an active session, and for session termination and remediation to ensure both user and device are ready for re-authentication.

“Combining Beyond Identity Secure Workforce and Cybereason EDR provides security-minded organizations the toolset required to apply end-to-end zero trust principles with seamless and best user experience,” stated Alan Idelson, Chief Information Security Officer.

“Beyond Identity is committed to delivering the industry’s most secure and robust phishing-resistant authentication solution while removing the user friction that has stalled enterprise rollout of existing MFA solutions,” said Kurt Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Beyond Identity. “To achieve this objective, Beyond Identity is building an ecosystem of like-minded leaders, like Cybereason, where real-time information exchange can raise the level of application and system security and form the foundation of an enterprise’s journey to zero trust security.”

This integration empowers Beyond Identity and Cybereason customers to easily modernize their MFA strategies, eliminate the risk of password-based and MFA-bypass breaches and extend the footprint of existing cybersecurity investments. By disconnecting suspicious devices depending on risk signals, organizations can minimize the reliance on security teams.

Available immediately, enterprises can get further technical documentation on this joint integration with Cybereason as well as the company’s ecosystem integration offerings by visiting https://www.beyondidentity.com/integrations.

About Beyond Identity

Beyond Identity is revolutionizing digital access for organizations looking to improve protection against cyber attacks and deliver the highest levels of security for their workforces, customers and developers. Its suite of passwordless, phishing-resistant, and zero trust authentication solutions improves security and user experience. The platform delivers continuous risk-based authentication incorporating security telemetry from the zero trust ecosystem to ensure only valid users and secure devices gain or maintain access to critical resources. Companies like Snowflake, Unqork, and Roblox rely on Beyond Identity’s highly available cloud-native platform to thwart attacks and advance their zero trust strategies. To learn more about Beyond Identity’s FIDO-2 certified multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions, visit beyondidentity.com and stay connected with us on X / Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Cybereason

Cybereason is the leader in future-ready attack protection, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason Defense Platform provides planetary-scale data ingestion, operation-centric MalOp™ detection, and predictive response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/ Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook