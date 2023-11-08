Chicago’s La Raza Named the Best Spanish Weekly in the USA by the National Association of Hispanic Publications

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--La Raza, the leading Spanish-language information source and newspaper in Chicago, was recognized for its achievements in print media by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP). The annual awards ceremony celebrates the best in Hispanic media and publishing. Among its recognitions, La Raza was awarded ‘Outstanding Spanish-language weekly’ in the United States and Jesús Del Toro, Director of La Raza, was named 'Latino Publisher of the Year'.

“La Raza is Chicago's most recognized Spanish-language publication and we are proud of our commitment to our community. We offer high-quality, fact-based Spanish-language journalism that informs, educates and empowers our audiences. Our work supports and promotes the values ​​of democracy, Freedom, rights, justice and opportunities for all,” said Jesus Del Toro, Director General of La Raza.

Del Toro was recognized by the NAHP with the 'Latino Publisher of the Year' award for his career as an editor and media executive in the United States, a career in which his work at La Raza stands out, which he has directed for almost a decade. During Del Toro's tenure at La Raza, the newspaper has received key support from foundations such as the Chicago Community Trust, the Field Foundation, the McCormick Foundation, and from the Meta Journalism Program and Google News Initiative. Additionally, Del Toro has led La Raza in key initiatives such as Northwestern University's Medill Local News Accelerator, Solutions Journalism Network's Advancing Democracy Fellowship, the Facebook Sustainability Accelerator, the Local Media Association's Lab for Funding Journalism, and Transformation Tech. of Google News Initiative, among others.

"The honor of Best Weekly for La Raza, coupled with Jesús's well-deserved accolade as Publisher of the Year, underscores our publication's dedication to impactful storytelling and community service. My congratulations to Jesús and the entire team for this achievement," said Iván Adaime, President of Impremedia, publisher of La Raza.

La Raza was recognized for its editorial coverage, receiving the Gold Award in the 'Outstanding Entertainment Article' category for an article by Irene Tostado for her report “Latin Film Festival returns to movie theaters.”

The publication received several José Martí de Plata awards, including the Silver Award for ‘Outstanding Business Article' for an article by Belhú Sanabria, a reporter who stood out for receiving numerous awards from the NAHP. Sanabria also won a Silver Award in the 'Outstanding Community Service Article' category for the best community service article titled “New Pan de Vida Pantry.”

La Raza also won Bronze Awards for 'Outstanding Local Political Article,’ 'Outstanding Business Article,' 'Outstanding Cultural Article,' ‘Outstanding Community Service Article' and' ‘Outstanding Sports Article.'

​​About La Raza

Hispanics turn to La Raza as the most respected Spanish-language information source in Chicago. Founded in 1970, La Raza has been in the market for more than five decades providing Chicago Latinos with the best source of local news. It is the #1 Spanish language publication in Chicago and has extraordinary levels of trust among Hispanic in the Chicagoland area. It prides itself in being the ultimate source for information and cultural connection for Chicago Hispanics. In 2023, it received a Gold Award for Outstanding Spanish Language Weekly Newspaper by the National Association of Hispanic Publications.

About My Code

My Code is a diverse-first media and marketing company enabling brands to build lasting relationships with Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, and LGBTQIA+ consumers. Founded in 2015, My Code combines its first-party data, culturally nuanced insights, custom creative, community-centric media brands and unmatched distribution channels to deliver end-to-end marketing campaigns. Our approach helps brands maintain relevance in the eyes of America’s fastest growing, most influential communities. My Code exists to celebrate and amplify the cultures that drive us forward, together - and to address the rapidly growing need for intersectional and diverse-first marketing and advertising. To learn more, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.