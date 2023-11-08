E Ink Spectra™ 6 and IGZO Technology Enable Sharp’s Next Generation Color ePoster

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced today that Sharp Corporation is introducing new color models of their electronic paper display ePosters that will be unveiled during the SHARP Tech-Day at the Tokyo Big Sight International Exhibition Center, November 10-12. The new ePoster combines an IGZO backplane with E Ink Spectra™ 6, which offers an expanded color gamut, enabling greater color saturation and contrast.

“We are honored to have been able to quickly develop the A2 size color electronic paper display ‘ePoster’ in combination with E Ink's new Spectra™ 6 color ePaper and our IGZO technology,” said Kenichi Kimura, Sharp General Manager, Head of Digital Imaging Solutions Business Unit, Smart Business Solutions BU. “The ePoster offers a vivid color picture image and a narrow frame design while maintaining the eco-friendly performance of consuming zero energy when displaying the same content. We will continue to work closely with E Ink to revolutionize the poster industry.”

This launch marks the ongoing collaboration between Sharp and E Ink that is focused on pairing their leading technologies to deliver ePosters to the world and combining the benefits of digital innovation and sustainable development. This is the first ePoster display integrated with the E Ink Spectra™ 6 ePaper platform, which was engineered to create a full-color print-quality digital replacement for paper. The Sharp ePoster offers a high-visibility paper-like display that doesn’t consume energy to maintain an image.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new ePoster, the first color electronic paper display that utilizes our latest Spectra™ 6 ePaper and Sharp’s IGZO technology,” said Naoki Sumita, President, Sales & Marketing, Japan, of E Ink. “This is a breakthrough innovation that offers a stunning color display, a sleek design, and a zero-energy consumption that makes it an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution. We believe that the ePoster will transform the way people communicate and display information in everyday settings.”

E Ink ePaper is so efficient it can be powered off batteries—completely free from the grid—paired with the ePoster’s lightweight hardware allows flexibility in deployments and installations. In addition to ePosters, Sharp will also be exhibiting an 8-inch color ePaper display equipped with IGZO technology for e-book readers and e-notebooks at SHARP Tech-Day.

With the priority on sustainable development and ESG initiatives, E Ink’s ePaper features of sunlight readability, low power consumption, and compatibility with solar power systems, make it a sustainable display technology. According to research conducted by E Ink, if 100,000 ePaper signage operate with solar renewable energy for 20 hours a day, update their ads twenty times per hour, and last for five years, the use of ePaper signage is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 500,000 tons compared to LCD signage. Compared to traditional paper posters that are printed once and disposed of, the use of ePaper signage can reduce CO2 emissions by about 21 million tons.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink’s electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

About Sharp Corporation

Sharp celebrates its 111th anniversary this year. Based on the spirit of our founder, "Make products that other companies want to imitate," it has continued to develop innovative products and core technologies over many years, contributing to the development of the electrical industry. Sharp aims to become a “Game Changer" that continues to provide new values through the creation of new businesses and development of innovative technologies and devices, and establish "SHARP" as a strong brand company.