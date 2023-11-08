Model N Launches Channel Collaboration to Strengthen Visibility for High-Tech Manufacturers and Their Channel Partners

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model N (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance today announced the launch of Channel Collaboration, a new self-service portal for high-tech manufacturers and their channel partners. Channel Collaboration provides high-tech manufacturers and their partners real-time visibility into channel data, enabling faster and more informed business decisions while maintaining channel compliance.

"Channel collaboration plays a pivotal role in the high-tech manufacturing space. Channels are a driving force in the industry, and channel revenue is growing faster than direct sales revenue,” said Mark Thomason, Research Director, Digital Business Models and Monetization, IDC. “Channel collaboration software that provides visibility into sales, pricing, and incentives is critical. Manufacturers that embrace real-time channel insights will be at an advantage compared to suppliers who are not as far along in the digital transformation of their revenue operations.”

Model N’s Channel Collaboration is the partner portal for Channel Data Management (CDM), offering real-time data collection, standardization, and insights that help manufacturers validate channel partner data – including inventory, point of sale (POS), end-customer price points, and more. This information helps determine channel program efficacy and eligibility for various incentive programs such as ship & debit, rebates, and market development funds (MDFs).

Without a single source of truth, high-tech manufacturers and their partners risk lost revenue opportunities and compliance across the channel. Channel Collaboration solves this problem with a central repository for all channel data, allowing manufacturers and channel partners to focus on meeting customers’ needs, while enabling channel partners to easily upload, edit, report, and alert on channel data. Ultimately, the dynamic flow of this data builds trust between manufacturers and partners and helps optimize channel revenue.

“At Model N, our focus has always been on delivering innovative solutions keyed to our customers’ needs,” said Suresh Kannan, Chief Product Officer, Model N. “Channel Collaboration ensures the level of data accuracy high-tech manufacturers demand is accessible, reliable, and efficient, and that it strengthens relationships with their channel partners.”

For more information about Model N's latest product innovations, please visit www.modeln.com.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive, and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.