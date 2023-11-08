Energy Domain joins forces with Palace Road Partners

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Domain of Fort Worth, Texas — a tech-enabled online marketplace that integrates data, analytics, and alerts to improve the way oil and gas properties are bought, sold, and leased — has engaged Palace Road Partners, LLC of Dallas, Texas to serve as an outsourced valuation team for shared clients, providing investment banking-level service with improved efficiency at greatly reduced costs for deals valued between $5MM–$100MM+.

Founded in 2021 by Ryan Vinson and the 5Ms Technologies team that created MineralWare and Energy Freelance (now EnergyHire), Energy Domain has already achieved significant traction. With a dedication to technology, speed, and efficiency, the company has facilitated more than 150 transactions since launching and is on track for a second consecutive year of triple-digit growth.

Energy Domain CEO Ben Heinzelmann explained that with such success came the need for a like-minded client-consulting partner:

“We have an experienced management team, great technology, a revolutionary platform, and a lot of hard-earned trust in the space. But now that we are facilitating larger transactions, we need to offer additional services to buyers and sellers with deals in the $5MM–$100MM range and beyond.

“High value deals benefit from investment bank-grade underwriting, marketing, and advisory services, but keeping investment bankers on retainer is not cost effective for many of our clients. Instead, many depend on the legacy advisory firms that charge a significant upfront retainer fee, which can also be cost-prohibitive. We believed there had to be a better way.”

Looking at the costly advisory space, Heinzelmann saw an opening for disruption. Just a few miles down the road in Dallas, new private capital advisory firm Palace Road Partners (PRP) saw the same opening and presented Energy Domain with an opportunity to provide cost and efficiency benefits to shared high value clients.

As PRP Co-Founder Blake Van Patten explained, “Energy Domain has successfully bypassed the traditional oil and gas markets, getting deals up on their site quickly and efficiently. At PRP, we share a similar mindset, as we’ve found innovative ways to navigate around the inefficiencies in the private capital advisory space.”

Payton Porter, Van Patten’s lifelong friend and PRP Co-Founder agreed, “We bring to our clients a wealth of experience in private equity deals and corporate oil and gas transactions. But as a small and agile company, we don’t burden those clients with corporate overhead inefficiencies. We're able to offer white glove deal services, with low-to-no costs upfront and a much more reasonable transaction fee.”

Heinzelmann, Van Patten, and Porter agreed that personal relationships played an important part in creating a seamless working arrangement between the two companies.

Said Van Patten, “One of the things we're most excited about is working with the team at Energy Domain. They have the same level of enthusiasm we do, and it's been rewarding to move upstream into these larger markets with them.”

Heinzelmann applied the same concern for relationship building to their shared advisory clients:

“In some industries, the bigger the company, the more trust you have. That’s not always the case in oil and gas. Oil and gas professionals value relationships above all else, and that’s how Blake and Payton do business. They want to be the team you have on call, and they’re in this for the long haul.”

ABOUT PALACE ROAD PARTNERS

Palace Road Partners, LLC ("PRP") is a private capital advisory firm located in Dallas, Texas. PRP partners with private investors and business leaders to analyze, underwrite, and execute buy-side investments, sell-side advisory processes, and internal corporate strategy initiatives. The PRP team consists of corporate finance, investment banking, and private equity professionals who develop customized tools to improve capital allocation decision-making. PRP has extensive experience evaluating and investing in real assets — including oil and gas, real estate, infrastructure, and agriculture — with an emphasis on economic valuation and deal execution.

Visit palaceroad.co for more information.

ABOUT ENERGY DOMAIN

Energy Domain is a revolutionary end-to-end platform, and soon-to-be data company, that facilitates the purchase of assets such as mineral, royalty, and working interests. The Energy Domain marketplace improves the way oil and gas properties are bought, sold, and leased by integrating nationwide well data, production data, analytics, and alerts. Sellers on Energy Domain maximize the value of their assets by instantly connecting with a nationwide group of qualified buyers while buyers on Energy Domain are able to search for and access exclusive deals, take advantage of efficient buying options and set up targeted alerts.

Visit energydomain.com for more information.