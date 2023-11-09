I-care Group Closes Largest Contract Ever With AB InBev in More Than 50 Countries

MONS, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I-care Group, a global leader in machine health, is pleased to announce that a service partnership has been established with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (“AB InBev”), the world’s leading brewer. This contract is the largest in I-care Group’s history and will provide predictive maintenance services to AB InBev production sites in over 50 countries across the globe.

Thanks to I-care Group’s maintenance 4.0 solutions, AB InBev will complement its existing predictive maintenance initiatives, will make better data-driven decisions through greater insights and will continue to maintain its high operational performance standards.

“We want to thank AB InBev for their trust and are delighted to support one of the world’s leading companies in their never-ending drive to have even more effective, safer and more sustainable production processes,” said Joel Crawford, Chief Sales Officer at I-care Reliability. “We are extremely proud of this deal, which was closed through the devoted contribution of our I-care team in the US,” adds Ben Detober, CEO at I-care Reliability.

From Mons, Belgium, to Houston, via Sao Paulo and Leuven, I-care helps predict and avoid breakdowns. Thanks to its 50.000 Wi-care sensors used in factories around the world, its I-see platform that houses the largest database in the market and its highly effective AI-technology, I-care monitors the industrial equipment of thousands of customers (total value of 70 billion €), 24/7 and in all major industry sectors. In addition to the food and beverage sector, the company also serves vaccine and drug manufacturing plants, nuclear power plants and wind turbines, chemical plants and microchip manufacturing lines. I-care sensors can also be found on iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Fabrice Brion, I-care’s co-founder and CEO concludes: “We aim to change the world by helping manufacturing companies in industrial machine health. Our growth plans in that regard are highly ambitious. I-care’s inhouse developed products make industries more efficient and sustainable. After our € 50 million fundraising last year, this new major contract with AB InBev shows that we are on the right path.”

About I-care

I-care Group is a global leader in machine health. Our mission is to change the way the world performs. Our AI and data-driven solutions predict industrial failures months or even years before they occur. Thanks to I-care, machines around the world are safer, more productive, and more sustainable. Founded in 2004 in Mons, Belgium, we employ more than 750 people, with 36 offices in 14 countries (Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and United States) and customers in more than 55 countries.