DISCO Partners with vLex to Leverage Legal Industry’s Most Comprehensive Primary Law Database

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced today a new licensing agreement with Fastcase, Inc., part of the vLex group of companies (“vLex”), a global legal intelligence and AI solutions company. This long-term agreement allows DISCO to leverage vLex’s U.S. primary law library, one of the most extensive collections of American legal and regulatory information, which includes a comprehensive library of U.S. federal and state case law, statutes, regulations, court rules, and constitutions. The company will also receive regular updates for the vLex dataset, ensuring that current and historical knowledge of the law remains an up-to-date asset for customers.

Legal professionals want easy to use technology that reduces time spent on cumbersome tasks, accelerates information synthesis and relevant fact finding, and enables them to focus on delivering great legal outcomes for their clients. With the broad applicability and potential use cases for disseminating this information, DISCO is in process of developing integrated capabilities that incorporate primary law into everyday legal workflows.

“This is an important milestone in the execution of our long-term strategic vision and brings DISCO one step closer towards a truly end-to-end technology platform that effectively handles the most important aspects of complex litigation work,” said Katie DeBord, DISCO’s Vice President of Product Strategy. “We envision a seamless integrated user experience between fact development and legal analysis where litigators can quickly identify relevant legal precedents with similar fact patterns or analyze patterns based on relevant law. It will allow lawyers to dynamically organize the facts of their case and applicable law based on what needs to be proven and disproven, and strategically interface with technology in a way that augments their prosecution of matters from start to finish.”

DISCO is working to incorporate the data into its core platform to further innovate legal analysis capabilities for customers. The company sees numerous opportunities in areas that include creating risk assessments that analyze facts against the relevant law, finding similar fact patterns, using AI to answer complex questions about the law, and identifying case law relevant to the causes of action without needing to use multiple products. Integrating case facts and primary law into a single platform will accelerate DISCO’s ability to serve the needs of legal professionals with more holistic and advanced workflow solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding DISCO’s partnership with vLex, including potential benefits derived from the partnership, denoted by words such as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including (i) our ability to integrate vLex’s primary law library and incorporate its data into our core platform; (ii) the potential benefits of and opportunities presented by integrating case facts and primary law into a single platform; (iii) the laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business in the jurisdictions in which we operate; and (iv) the product offerings of competitors and new market entrants, as well as the risks facing DISCO that are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that DISCO makes with the SEC from time to time.

Forward-looking statements represent DISCO’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. DISCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated solutions enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

About vLex

vLex is a global legal intelligence platform that provides legal professionals with access to the most extensive collection of legal and regulatory information worldwide, all on one award-winning and unique platform. After its April 2023 merger with Fastcase, vLex now includes the Fastcase, Docket Alarm and NextChapter brands. Trusted by more than two million lawyers, researchers, government departments, and law schools worldwide, vLex offers comprehensive and intuitive access to the law in more than 200 jurisdictions through an intelligent, AI-powered legal research platform. For more information about vLex, visit www.vlex.com.