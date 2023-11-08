GE HealthCare and Masimo Collaborate to Bring Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry to the Wireless and Wearable GE HealthCare Portrait Mobile Platform

CHICAGO & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) and Masimo (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced a joint agreement to integrate Masimo Signal Extraction Technology® (SET®) pulse oximetry into GE HealthCare’s Portrait Mobile wireless and wearable patient monitoring solution. Portrait Mobile is built as an Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform, using the latest cloud native technology to provide an end-to-end experience for wearable continuous monitoring. By integrating Masimo SET®, clinicians will be able to leverage Masimo’s clinically proven Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) measurement technology to noninvasively detect and continuously monitor changes in patient status. The agreement follows Portrait Mobile’s 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA in August 2023.

“Portrait Mobile is built as an open platform, with the capability to be compatible with other technologies. The ability to integrate Masimo's innovative SET® pulse oximetry in a wearable sensor demonstrates the flexibility and scalability of our new platform while leveraging Masimo’s measurement expertise,” shared Neal Sandy, general manager of Monitoring Solutions at GE HealthCare. “Clinicians and patients will see the real benefit as Portrait Mobile enhances clinical decision-making for mobile patients and ultimately, supports earlier detection of deterioration."

Undetected patient deterioration, particularly post-surgery, can lead to hazardous yet preventable consequences, with 30-day mortality after surgery representing the third-leading cause of death globally.1 The uninterrupted flow of data and continuous measurement of vital signs, such as respiration rate, oxygen saturation and pulse rate, can help healthcare providers detect patient decline as it is happening, enabling timely intervention before a patient deteriorates.

GE HealthCare and Masimo have been long-term partners, delivering joint solutions for customers across the care continuum. This latest joint effort to include Masimo SET® pulse oximetry on the Portrait Mobile platform enables real-time continuous monitoring with a personalized view of the patient’s vitals while keeping patients mobile during critical recovery periods, especially after surgery or discharge from the intensive care unit.

“We are excited to build on our collaboration with GE HealthCare by providing integrated solutions to help our customers and optimize patient care,” said Bilal Muhsin, Chief Operating Officer at Masimo. “Through our expansion into mobile, wireless technologies, we are proud to incorporate Masimo SET® pulse oximetry into the Portrait Mobile monitoring solution.”

About Portrait Mobile

Portrait Mobile is part of GE HealthCare’s FlexAcuity monitoring solution that combines hardware and software engineered to adapt to rapidly changing patient needs and builds on a well-established history of clinical advancements. It was this deep understanding of patient needs combined with a commitment to providing caregivers with actionable insights that led GE HealthCare’s global engineers to develop this next evolution in patient monitoring technology. GE HealthCare’s technology has been recognized globally for its design, receiving the iF Design Gold Award for Product Design in 2022 for Portrait Mobile and an iF Design Award in 2023 for CARESCAPE Canvas. For more information on Portrait Mobile, please visit: https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/patient-monitoring/portrait-mobile/

About Masimo SET®

Clinically proven Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies during conditions of motion and low perfusion.2 Continuous monitoring using SET® in post-surgical wards has been shown to reduce deaths due to opioid induced respiratory depression and reduce rapid response team activations and transfers back to the ICU.3-6 Masimo SET® has also been shown to reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in the NICU7 and improve critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) screening in newborns.8 Today, Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,9 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as listed in the 2021-22 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.10

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.2 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,7 improve CCHD screening in newborns8 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.3-6 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,9 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.10 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

RPVi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

