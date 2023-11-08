Thrive Doubles Down on its South Florida Investment with the Acquisition of 4IT

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thrive, a premier provider of Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Managed Services, announced today the acquisition of 4IT, an award-winning South Florida-based Managed Service Provider in Miami, Florida. The acquisition confirms Thrive's commitment to the Florida market, with its second acquisition in Miami within the past 2 years and fourth in Florida overall.

"4IT's track record in managing intricate technology projects since 2003, coupled with two decades of South Florida service, has established an impressive benchmark and loyal clientele following," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "The combination of the local 4IT team’s dedication to client excellence with Thrive’s global cybersecurity and Cloud capabilities will create a dominant player in the South Florida market.”

The union of 4IT and Thrive signifies a strong partnership to empower organizations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Together, they offer comprehensive 24x7x365 IT support, cybersecurity, Cloud solutions and IT services with an industry-leading track record in the financial services, legal, construction and hospitality spaces. Moving forward as one, Thrive's mission is to guide these organizations securely through the intricate world of technology, ensuring they overcome challenges in creating business efficiencies via their digital transformation journeys.

"With over two decades of legacy in the Florida market, we are now determined to elevate our overall service, cybersecurity and Cloud solutions to new heights," said Raymond Mobayed, Owner, and CEO of 4IT. "Our team seamlessly aligns with Thrive's approach ensuring a perfect partnership to better serve our client’s complex technology requirements moving forward."

4IT is Thrive's 20th Acquisition since 2016 and its Fourth in Florida. This transaction solidifies Thrive's global presence and reinforces its status as a top-tier, comprehensive managed services technology provider.

