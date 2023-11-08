Forward Named a Top Company For Women to Work For by the Women in Trucking Association

GREENEVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (“Forward”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of 2023’s “ Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by the Women In Trucking Association.

Each year, the award recognizes organizations that support Women in Trucking’s mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.

Forward was honored to receive the “Elite 30” designation, reserved for companies who received the most votes. Forward is distinguished as a premier company because of a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, growth opportunities for women, competitive compensation and benefits, career advancement programs and opportunities for personal and professional development.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President, and CEO said, “ Our goal is to be the best professional home for all of our people, and we are honored to be recognized as a company that paves paths for women to excel. From the boardroom to our terminals, to over-the-road drivers, the women of Forward Air help make us who we are – and they make us better.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.