Cariloop Ranked No. 249 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cariloop today announced it ranked No. 249 on the 29th annual Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

“I am extremely proud and impressed with the innovative thinking and creativity of our teams over the last few years in developing new technology enhancements for our members and identifying strategic partnerships to help us reach more caregivers,” said Michael Walsh, Co-Founder and CEO of Cariloop. “As we continue to push forward in creating the global standard for how we support caregivers, families and each other, we are honored to reach this milestone recognition and join the other Deloitte Technology Fast 500 companies who are truly transforming their respective industries.”

“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate, Vice Chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. Technology Sector Leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

This is Cariloop’s inaugural ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, with a growth rate of 558% between 2019 and 2022. Over the past three years, the company expanded its digital and service capabilities to support employees with navigating the education system, furthered its reach into the Canadian market and launched multiple channel partnerships to accelerate the implementation of Cariloop’s platform with leading employers, insurance carriers and pharmacies. In addition, the company expanded its customer base by 552% and is on track to serve 1 million members this year.

“As for a growing company, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Cariloop

Cariloop helps families manage their loved ones' care needs by connecting them to an employer-sponsored caregiver support platform. The company’s experienced Care Coaches provide personalized guidance and professional support, while its digital platform provides easy access to robust collaboration tools and critical caregiving resources. The comprehensive solution helps reduce stress and burnout for caregivers, and helps employers drive increased employee productivity and reduced absenteeism. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com.

