Moving iMage Technologies Announces Golden Ticket Cinemas Selects LEA Amplifiers for its Immersive Auditoriums

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading technology and services company for cinema, Esports, stadiums, arenas and other out-of-home entertainment venues, announced the Company’s new customer, Golden Ticket Cinemas (GTC) selected LEA Professional power amplifiers for its new immersive auditoriums in Greenville, NC and Greensboro, NC.

“Golden Ticket Cinemas entered a growth phase as part of its post-pandemic strategy, turning to MiT to help rapidly bring online three new locations,” said Ben Stanton, senior director of sales at MiT. “As part of this growth phase, creating an elevated experience for each demographic was required and GTC turned to MiT to engineer and deliver affordable immersive audio and laser projection solutions to wow audiences in their ‘Elite’ auditoriums. We saw the combination of LEA Professional power amplifiers and laser projectors as the perfect way to help them achieve their goals in their two North Carolina locations.”

Stanton continued, "We were able to effectively use LEA's Smart Power Bridge technology that doubles the power of any single channel without sacrificing channel count to affordably power low frequency and subwoofer loudspeakers in both IAB configurations while keeping the total amplifier quantity & expense to a minimum."

"At Golden Ticket, we pride ourselves on bringing the best technology to our patrons and, after testing the LEA Professional Connect Series, the choice was simple. LEA’s feature set and affordability, plus a 6-year warranty, provides the high-level performance we require for our guests and peace of mind as a cinema owner," said Golden Ticket Cinemas President & CEO John Bloemeke.

"We are very pleased with our newly developed relationship with MiT. They continually provided Golden Ticket with up-to-date options that met its performance and budget requirements, and that included LEA Professional," said Scott Robinson, vice president of sales, LEA Professional. “With MiT's support, we continue to gain market share in the cinema market, which is an important new growth opportunity for LEA, and we are delighted to be part of Golden Ticket's premium auditoriums."

For GTC's Greensboro & Greenville locations President & CEO John Bloemeke’s design parameters required both high power & density, with DSP (Digital Signal Processing), and feature flexibility. MiT turned to LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers to satisfy these projects. LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers deliver a total of 10,000 watts and 20,000 watts of total power to Greensboro & Greenville, respectively. This performance is made possible by LEA Professional Class D 1-8 channel amplifiers that deliver 80-1500 watts per channel coupled with easy-to-use Sharkware software and a full suite of DSP controls, diagnostic telemetry, and remote cloud connection flexibility.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

About LEA Professional

Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, LEA Professional was founded to provide dealer/integrators in the professional AV market with the highest-performing, best-connected amplifier technology possible. Privately held, LEA Professional is led by industry veterans with proven capabilities in the executive, engineering, and channel aspects of professional AV. The company was founded in 2019 and is organized to be a major force in professional AV. Visit leaprofessional.com to learn more and follow LEA at facebook.com/leaprofessional, twitter.com/leaprofessional, instagram.com/lea_professional, and linkedin.com/company/lea-professional.