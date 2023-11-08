Carvana and NRG Debut Customized Mobile Content Studio Ahead of Inaugural Rocket League Combine on November 11-12

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, and esports authority NRG have announced the inaugural Carvana | NRG Combine event in search of the world’s next Rocket League pro. Ahead of the November 11 - 12, 2023 skills challenge, Carvana has gifted Team NRG a fully custom-wrapped SUV, coined the Dub Wagon, that will serve as a mobile production hub for team content that brings fans closer to the action during the Combine and throughout the year. The Dub Wagon will not only be the team NRG’s preferred mode of tournament transport, but it will also be optimized inside and out as a content-ready mobile vlog studio for pre- and post-tournament fan touch points throughout the year. Stationed at NRG's downtown LA headquarters, the SUV will be on site for the inaugural Carvana | NRG Combine, adding an extra element of excitement to this year’s event.

“Our goal is to help find the next pro Rocket League player and help them reach the next level of their career as an esports athlete, but we also wanted to help team NRG level up in a cool, interactive way that reflected our new partnership,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “We’re excited to see the trove of new content that comes from team NRG in the Dub Wagon.”

Over two days starting November 11, 2023, the iconic NRG Castle in downtown Los Angeles will host the first Carvana | NRG Combine, which will also stream to viewers across the world via Twitch and YouTube. Fans and gamers alike can tune in as Carvana and NRG evaluate some of the country’s best student esports athletes aged 18 and up, all vying for a chance to make their mark on the esports industry. In collaboration with the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF), the Carvana | NRG Combine will crown one skilled winner with a one-year content creator contract from Carvana and NRG, in addition to a grand prize of $10,000.

“With Carvana’s help, we have the rare - and thrilling - opportunity to discover fresh, new talent in Rocket League. We're equally excited to revolutionize how we connect with our fans through the Dub Wagon. This mobile content studio embodies NRG’s commitment to innovation and community engagement, not just inside the arena, but in the digital world where our fans live and breathe esports,” said Brandon Tortora, VP of Sales and Partnerships for NRG.

For news and updates ahead of the Carvana | NRG Combine on November 11, 2023, follow Carvana, NRG, and NASEF’s social media channels @gocarvana, @nrggram, and @naseffgg.

