UKG, Eightfold AI Launch Strategic Partnership to Enhance Enterprise Hiring, Support Equity of Opportunity For All

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG Aspire — UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced a strategic partnership with Eightfold AI, a leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, to help companies that strive to be great workplaces transform high-volume hiring by more effectively attracting and engaging high-performing, diverse talent.

Eightfold AI’s market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform delivers patented, deep-learning AI to help organizations use a skills-based approach to recruitment. Applying AI recommendations at every stage of the hiring process allows organizations to excite, engage, and convert the right candidates — no matter how many applications they receive — to ensure future success. Utilizing the open and extensible framework provided by the UKG FleX platform, Eightfold AI will tightly integrate with the UKG Pro suite, creating a streamlined talent acquisition experience for enterprise organizations.

“Technology enables great workplaces to be deliberate in everything that they do,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “With the largest partner ecosystem focused on giving every business the opportunity to become a great place to work, our partnership with Eightfold AI will allow our customers to be more intentional and purposeful when hiring, especially at scale, to cultivate the right team for success.”

In addition to skills-based hiring, Eightfold AI shares the UKG belief that diverse workforces create better business outcomes, which is backed by more than 30 years of Great Place To Work® research. To help mitigate bias in hiring, Eightfold AI applies advanced technology to ensure every candidate has equity of opportunity. With a single platform, talent acquisition professionals and recruiters can also more easily create campaigns, provide consistent yet personalized candidate experiences, and reduce overall time to hire.

“At Eightfold, we are focused on finding the right career for everyone in the world. I’m super excited to partner with UKG, a company whose purpose is people and who today is enabling better work for millions of people across the globe,” said Ashutosh Garg, CEO and co-founder of Eightfold AI. “Through our dedicated focus on skills and a data-driven approach, we are ushering in a revolutionary era for recruitment, rendering it more inclusive, scalable, and intelligent.”

UKG customers can learn more about Eightfold AI, along with other UKG innovations and recent generative AI enhancements, during UKG Aspire, November 6-9, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 customers across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

