EoS Fitness Acquires Fitness Club in Silverado

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EoS Fitness, a national fitness brand rapidly expanding to empower and grow a community of exercise practitioners of all experience levels, acquired UFC Fit Silverado, an MMA-inspired fitness facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, continuing EoS’ ongoing investment and commitment to upgrading the Las Vegas Valley fitness scene.

Known for its broad range of high-end amenities, EoS Fitness currently has nearly 90 open gyms across six states including Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas and Utah. In addition to investing in and renovating this new facility, the company has also invested a considerable amount to keep its existing locations in Las Vegas looking and functioning just like the new gyms it’s opening, featuring the same top-of-the-line cardio equipment, state-of-the-art strength training machines and innovative recovery options.

“As we continue to evolve, we’re always on the lookout for opportunities to create a leveled-up fitness experience for our members,” said Dave Reiseman, chief growth officer, EoS Fitness. “For us, this acquisition was twofold; we enjoyed working with industry veteran CEO Adam Sedlack and his team to continue our strategic growth and it was also the perfect example of how we elevate our immediate impact in the communities we serve to ensure residents can reach their fitness goals with our premium amenities and services, all at an affordable price.”

EoS Fitness offers a wide range of signature, cutting-edge options in its gyms such as EoS Smart Strength Equipment powered by EGYM, providing access to a seven-piece strength training equipment line that personalizes and gamifies each member’s workout to their individual goals. Beyond the impressive smart strength technology in its gyms, members can try a diverse range of weekly group fitness and cycle classes; The EoS Yard® turf functional training area featuring battle ropes, kettlebells, sleds and tire flips; saunas; expert personal trainers and more. With memberships starting at just $9.99 per month, a premium fitness experience is available and accessible to all.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, EoS Fitness is a national fitness brand with an established history of growth, offering its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms in a welcoming environment for individuals at every fitness level. The company is consistently recognized for its positive impact in the communities it serves, its innovative amenities and its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Known for its high-energy 40,000+ square foot spaces fully stacked with top-of-the-line equipment and services, staffed by expert team members and personal trainers, EoS is rapidly expanding and reinvesting in new and existing markets.

UFC Fit Silverado employees have the opportunity to interview to join the EoS team and UFC Fit Silverado members will become EoS members with multi-gym access.

