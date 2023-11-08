ROKiT Flix storms past 120,000 downloads

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROKiT Flix, the world's first free to use, family-friendly streaming service without advertisements has exceeded 120,000 downloads, a testament to its rapidly growing popularity and unique positioning in the digital entertainment landscape.

Driven by a passion for creating great stories targeted to a global audience on all continents, Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and Co-Founder of ROKiT Flix, developed the media platform to be an accessible way for young storytellers, artists, young adults and families from multinational, diverse backgrounds to enjoy their favorite entertainment content all in one place.

“Our mission at ROKiT Flix, since we launched the platform a little over 6 months ago, has been to provide a safe haven of entertainment for all children and adults across the globe, as well as providing educational and faith-based streaming content for all to enjoy,” said Kendrick. “We are passionate about making safe content available to all and everything we create and stream is carefully vetted to ensure all ROKiT Flix content is family-friendly. Our audience appreciates the art of storytelling without interruption, which is why we offer a commercial-free experience. We’re excited to be expanding our library, offering new, diverse content that promises to entertain, educate, and inspire viewers of all ages.”

ROKiT Flix has an extensive library comprising over 90% of original content produced by the talented ROKiT Studios team, catering to a diverse audience with a penchant for fresh, family-friendly programming including 2D animation featuring inspirational heroes and amazing stories such as Oh No, Nolan! Fiona Fatale, Atomic Mouse, Little Eva as well as ROKiT Storybook, an AI-generated library of animated educational content that offers abridged versions of well-known stories.

In addition, ROKiT Flix has animated the Bible, covering every story in the Old and the New Testament, providing more than six hours of faith-based content and they plan to unveil additional content in the upcoming weeks.

ROKiT Flix will showcase its line-up and host a panel at the upcoming Los Angeles Comic Con, inviting fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their favorite series and what the future holds for ROKiT Flix.

ROKiT Flix, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria.

For more information, please visit ROKiT Flix at www.rokitflix.com and www.rokitstudios.com and, for a ROKiT Group overview, please visit www.rokit.com