FPT Software Partners with Nanyang Polytechnic, Providing Students with International Tech Internships

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT Software, a global technology solution provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore’s Nanyang Polytechnic, providing internships for software engineering students at FPT’s Headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam. The agreement extends over the next five year, and is the first-of-its kind partnership signed between FPT and an Institution of Higher Learning in Singapore.

The partnership is part of the Singapore-Vietnam Innovation Talent Exchange Programme, established this August. It facilitates Singaporean professionals working in eligible innovation-related roles in Vietnam and vice versa.

Spanning over eight weeks, Nanyang Polytechnic students will join FPT Software Global Internship Programme, where they gain practical experience from the company’s international projects.

“This partnership is our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration between Vietnam and Singapore,” said FPT Software’s Senior Executive Vice President, Nguyen Khai Hoan. “FPT Software and Nanyang Polytechnic share many common goals and values centred around innovation and education. Combining both sides’ capabilities, I believe we can contribute to building a path between the two countries for future tech talents,” he added.

With Vietnam emerging as a key player in tech innovation, this collaboration provides the software engineering students at Nanyang Polytechnic with a unique opportunity to explore Vietnam’s tech environment and gain hands-on experience in various technologies. This helps enhance their readiness upon graduation, especially when working in an established company with a proven framework and varied skill sets across several industries.

Graduates from Nanyang Polytechnic can also benefit from increased employment opportunities, both in Vietnam and Singapore, with FPT Software’s branch in the local market – FPT Asia Pacific. Established in 2007, the Singaporean branch has become a reliable partner in digital transformation for several prominent business clients across diverse industries in the Asia Pacific region, such as: Singapore Airlines, ComfortDelgro, CapitaLand, Standard Chartered, Income, Starhub, IHH Parkway, SP Group, Power Seraya, Ingenico, Zuellig Pharma, Singlife, and more.

Mr Russell Chan, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Nanyang Polytechnic said: “FPT Software’s footprint is global. It is a MNC with over 27,000 employees in 28 countries providing best-of-class software services to clients around the world – including Global 500 leaders. This partnership can only happen because of the quality expertise in our own staff and students, as our learners will work on international projects for high-value clients under FPT’s ambit. We are proud to work with FPT to offer these invaluable opportunities that will give our graduates the advantage and prepare them for an exciting future in Singapore and beyond.”

In addition to Nanyang Polytechnic, two of Singapore's leading universities, Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore, have also initiated tech internship programs in collaboration with the FPT Corporation. Over this year, several cohorts of NTU and NUS students embarked on a 6-month internship experience with FPT in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $803 million in revenue (2022) and over 27,000 employees in 28 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About Nanyang Polytechnic

Established as an institution of higher learning in 1992, Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) academic schools offer quality education and training through 40 full-time diploma courses and common entry programmes. NYP also has a full suite of continuing education and training (CET) options for lifelong learning, ranging from specialist and advanced diplomas, to SkillsFuture modules and courses. NYP's Asian Culinary Institute and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies are CET institutes set up in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to champion and transform Singapore's F&B and retail sectors respectively. A third NYP CET institute - the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning - also set up in collaboration with SSG, will spearhead the development of progressive workplace learning strategies and programmes for companies here. For more information, visit https://www.nyp.edu.sg/.