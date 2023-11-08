Momentus and RIDE! Space Collaborate to Connect SmallSat Operators to In-Space Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services, has signed an agreement with RIDE! Space to make its services available through the RIDE! Space platform.

Momentus and RIDE! Space recently signed a services agreement to fly Gaindesat and Djibouti payloads on a single mission in 2024.

RIDE! is a New Space company based in Paris, France, and founded in 2020.

“Our vision is to provide the ultimate experience of launch services, on a large scale,” said RIDE! Chief Executive Officer Valentin Benoit. “To do so, RIDE! has designed a digital platform to handle the end-to-end launch process for both launch vehicles and satellite operators ecosystems. From scouting launch opportunities, assessing performance, price, and level of service, to contract launch service agreements, RIDE!’s platform allows its users a seamless experience.”

Besides its platform, RIDE! provides a range of launch services – operated by mission managers in charge of multi-deployment analysis – including launch RFP procurement strategy, launch integration, radiofrequency registration, or space insurance benchmarking. RIDE!’s strong ecosystem is composed of 40+ launch vehicles and OTVs, as well as 250+ satellite operators in more than 50 countries.

“Momentus is a key partner for RIDE! in the United States,” said Benoit. “The Momentus team’s responsiveness and commitment to ease access to space and mobility for any payload – including single CubeSat, hosted payload and simple insertion – definitely rang a bell for RIDE!. We aim to have future missions planned with Momentus and their upgrade as a Premium Provider on RIDE! launch-on-demand digital platform definitely shows a bright future for a long-term partnership.”

“We value RIDE! Space as an extension of our team and know that the services we’re offering through their platform are economical, efficient, and reliable,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “We encourage users of RIDE! Space’s platform to review Momentus’ offerings. For those SmallSat operators not using RIDE!’s platform, their online catalog of services can help make the logistics of your mission easier – the same goal Momentus aims to achieve with our turnkey in-space infrastructure services.”

Momentus’ next mission will be orbital delivery for four customers on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission. Momentus’ first mission of 2024 will launch on the SpaceX Transporter-10 mission targeted no earlier than March. On this mission, Momentus will support seven customers that require orbital delivery services and two customers requiring hosted payload services.

Momentus has space available for rideshare and hosted payload customers on SpaceX Transporter missions launching in 2024. Visit the RIDE! Platform or email sales@momentus.space to start the reservation process.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 8, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.