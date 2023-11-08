New York’s El Diario Honored by the National Association of Hispanic Publications Awards 2023

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--El Diario, the longest-running Spanish-language daily newspaper, was recognized for its achievements in print and digital media by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP). The annual awards ceremony honors the best in Hispanic media and publishing. This year’s accolades are especially meaningful to the newspaper, as El Diario celebrates its 110th anniversary serving New York as the voice of the community and trusted source for local and national news. The publication won 20 José Martí Awards during the NAHP annual convention.

“Receiving these prestigious awards reinforces the commitment of our newsroom in defense of truthful, independent and service journalism for the Hispanic community. The José Martí awards come this year at a special time for El Diario as they mark another milestone in the history of the newspaper, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year,” said Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor of El Diario.

"We accept these 20 awards with immense pride and see them as a testament to our dedication to the Hispanic community. Our sincere appreciation goes to the editorial team at El Diario, whose excellence in journalism has brought us here today," commented Iván Adaime, at the helm of Impremedia, El Diario's publisher.

El Diario received six Gold awards in the categories of Best Auto Section, Best Immigration Article (“We are open and accessible”, by Jesús García), Best Local Political Article ( “New District Congressional 10”, by Edwin Martínez), Best Article Series (“Wave of Immigrants in NYC”, by Fernando Martínez), Best Community Service Article ( “Surviving Domestic Violence”, by Edwin Martínez) and Best Special Section by a supplement to Charter School Education.

The newspaper was awarded a Silver medal in the prestigious category of Best Hispanic Newspaper and silver medals for Best National Political Article (“Lower Chamber Approves Historic Plebiscite for Puerto Rico”, by Marielis Acevedo Irizarry); Best Sports Article (“120 Final Minutes With Grant Wahl”, by Rafael Cores), Best Entertainment Section, Best Health Section, Best Newspaper Design, Best Publication Website Design and Best Event.

Bronze prizes were also received by the publication for Best Editorial Column (“The Law of the Earth Should Flourish”), Best Photo News (“No Pagan El Pasaje”, by Fernando Martínez), Best Entertainment Article (“Los Latinos Ya Tengo”. Nuestro Padre De La Novia”, by Rafael Cores), Best Food Section, Best Life and Style Section and Best Website Design.

​​About El Diario

Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest publishing Spanish-language daily newspaper in the United States. Since its inception as a small publication in Lower Manhattan named La Prensa, the newspaper has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the nation. In 1963, it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it is known nowadays. The newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital, and other platforms.

About My Code

My Code is a diverse-first media and marketing company enabling brands to build lasting relationships with Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, and LGBTQIA+ consumers. Founded in 2015, My Code combines its first-party data, culturally nuanced insights, custom creative, community-centric media brands and unmatched distribution channels to deliver end-to-end marketing campaigns. Our approach helps brands maintain relevance in the eyes of America’s fastest growing, most influential communities. My Code exists to celebrate and amplify the cultures that drive us forward, together - and to address the rapidly growing need for intersectional and diverse-first marketing and advertising. To learn more, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.