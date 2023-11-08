GRAM Launches New Americas Buyout Fund to Invest in the Hispanic Ecosystem

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miami-based investment firm Grupo Romero Asset Management (“GRAM”) has reached an agreement with Carlyle to transition its Latin America-focused team led by Eduardo Ramos to GRAM, with the objective of establishing GRAM’s private equity platform in the Americas, Americas Buyout Fund (“ABF”), under the leadership and guidance of Marco Peschiera, current CEO/CIO of Grupo Romero’s Investment Office and GRAM.

The agreement paves the way for GRAM’s newest private equity strategy to launch a standalone investment fund that will provide GRAM with access to the Carlyle network and global industry experts. With the addition of the former Carlyle Peru-based team, GRAM’s new private equity platform will possess a combined track record of direct investments of nearly $900 million throughout the US and Latin America over the past 10 years.

GRAM’s new buyout fund, ABF, will target opportunities throughout the Hispanic ecosystem across the Americas, and is aiming to begin its fundraising process in Q1 2024. As part of the agreement, Carlyle has the option to invest alongside GRAM in new deals going forward.

“ We are excited to add Eduardo and his team to GRAM and to bring together our individual track records of investment success to build the next great private equity firm,” said Marco Peschiera, CEO of Grupo Romero. “ The Hispanic markets in Latin America and the US present an excellent opportunity for investors, however navigating them requires a skilled team and the right relationships. We now have the right pieces in place and this new venture puts us in an excellent position to be the partner of choice for Hispanic-led companies looking to transact and for global investors seeking exposure to buyouts in a compelling and differentiated space.”

“ Our team is thrilled to join Marco and GRAM to invest in equity buyouts across Hispanic markets in the US and Latin America,” said Eduardo Ramos. “ By joining forces with Grupo Romero, we will bring together their deep roots in Hispanic Americas with a seasoned investment team that is ready to capitalize on a large, growing population with strong fundamentals.”

As part of this agreement, GRAM has been engaged on a sub-advisory basis to help manage the assets of Carlyle Peru Fund (“CPF”), allowing continued day-to-day oversight of the portfolio by Ramos and members of the team.

About Grupo Romero

Grupo Romero is a Peruvian conglomerate founded +125 years ago with presence in many sectors including Financial Services, Consumer Goods, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Real Estate and Agribusiness and has an active capital allocation strategy through acquisitions and divestitures. For more information, please visit http://www.gruporomero.com.pe/

About GRAM

GRAM is the Asset Management Division of Grupo Romero, currently investing through 5 strategies: Fund Investments, Co-Investments, Active Minorities, Liquid Portfolio and Platform of GPs. For more information, please visit http://www.gr-am.com/