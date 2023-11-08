Frontier Teams Up With Amazon’s eero to Make the Future of Fast a Reality

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

Happening: Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced it is teaming up with eero, an Amazon company, to provide its customers the fastest Wi-Fi they have ever experienced.

Why It Matters: Frontier customers are increasingly choosing multi-gigabit speeds. To meet the demand, Frontier is coupling its superior fiber technology with eero’s first mesh Wi-Fi 7 system to make the fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi available throughout their homes.

Get Stoked: “Once again, Frontier is leading the pack. We’re one of the first internet providers to bring the newest eero Wi-Fi 7 router directly to our customers to support their multi-gig speeds,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s Executive Vice President of Consumer. “This is about enabling our customers to take full advantage of our fiber internet in every corner of their homes so that they can do even more, faster – things like remote work and online learning to telehealth and gaming. We’re continuing to set new standards for speed and reliability and delivering customers the internet experience that they deserve.”

The Details:

Across the U.S., data consumption is up and consumer demand for connectivity continues to climb. Frontier customers are increasingly choosing multi-gigabit speeds and adding services that require more bandwidth. Frontier’s blazing-fast fiber-optic technology delivers symmetrical speeds and 99.9% network reliability and is best suited to meet this critical need today and into the future.

The new eero Max 7, the fastest and most powerful eero yet, uses the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology to give customers more bandwidth and lower latency. This all-new class of eero optimizes customers’ Wi-Fi experience by routing data through the fastest path in the network and limiting interference, giving a fast reliable internet experience in every room and the ability to take advantage of multi-gigabit speeds up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps).

Frontier’s fiber internet, leveraging the eero Max 7, will provide customers the blazing-fast, low-latency connectivity they need for years to come.

Frontier will start deploying the eero Max 7 next week and will roll it out to customers across the company’s footprint in 2024.

Hear from eero:

“We’re thrilled to work with Frontier to deliver some of the fastest speeds ever experienced with eero Max 7,” said Nick Weaver, co-founder and CEO of eero. “Coupled with Frontier’s blazing-fast fiber, the eero Max 7 and eero’s TrueMesh technology dramatically increases speeds, avoids interference from neighboring networks and delivers super fast and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity.”

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and built for the future. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system, eero is known for award-winning hardware and software and continues to create connectivity solutions for individuals, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.