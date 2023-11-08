GigNet Provided Advanced Connectivity for the WTA Finals Championship in Cancun, Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, built and provided high-speed bandwidth for the prestigious WTA Finals Championship held from October 29 to November 7, 2023 at a brand new custom-made tennis stadium in the hotel zone of Cancun. Top women’s tennis stars including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Ons Jabeur went head-to head in a great week of sports entertainment, drawing fans from around the world to Cancun.

GigNet designed and installed a purpose-built 10 Gbps circuit, high-speed dedicated Internet service for the event in record time and deployed a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi network for the media center. GigNet’s solution enabled seamless televised, broadcast, and streaming media coverage that transmitted the event to 190 countries, reaching more than 30 million people.

Luis de Potestad, Vice President of Public Affairs and Special Projects for GigNet, stated, “International sporting events bring considerable worldwide attention to the Mexican Caribbean. According to the event organizers, the WTA Finals Cancun was also expected to generate more than twenty thousand online press articles and nearly one thousand TV news/sports broadcasts.”

Mr. de Potestad added, “To make this possible, international media required a secure, high-speed Internet connection and continual real-time network management throughout the event – made possible by our advanced fiber-optic network in the Cancun Hotel Zone and our GigNet Service Delivery Platform. Special events like this demonstrate the professionalism of our operations and network teams to rapidly create and install unique solutions, expertise we bring to all our hospitality, enterprise, and residential clients throughout the region.”

The WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports and one of the most recognizable sports organizations, consisting of more than 1,650 players representing approximately 85 nations, with a global audience of over 700 million. The 2023 Tour culminated in the “GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun,” the first time such a high-profile women’s tennis event was held in Cancun and only for the second time in all of Mexico. Iga Swiatek defeated Jessica Pegula in the final match to win the tournament and to finish as the year-end No.1 for the second straight season.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million annual airport passengers expected in 2023. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.