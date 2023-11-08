Tempus Announces Research Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Apply Multimodal AI Approaches

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a multi-year, strategic research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The two companies will work together to identify new targets and validate them faster and with higher confidence using multimodal datasets, computational approaches, and patient-derived disease models in specific cancer disease areas.

"We are looking forward to expanding our relationship with Bristol Myers Squibb and furthering our shared commitment to advancing cancer research and treatment options for patients that need it most,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer at Tempus. “By combining the power of Tempus’ multimodal data, biological modeling, and machine learning approaches with Bristol Myers Squibb’s discovery expertise and research and development capabilities, we can accelerate discoveries, innovate therapies, and improve the lives of patients battling cancer.”

The Tempus and Bristol Myers Squibb teams will focus their initial research on identifying new drug targets to expand options for patients lacking effective therapies, or who have become refractory to existing treatment. Teams from both companies will work in a highly collaborative manner to jointly analyze disease cohorts within Tempus’ large multimodal database and apply systems biology approaches to uncover novel targets that can be quickly and iteratively tested using Tempus’ library of patient-derived organoids.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.